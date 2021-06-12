Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.