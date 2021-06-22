The Charleston Charlies are no longer unbeaten at home.
The West Virginia Power, which was 5-0 in home games when wearing Charlies throwback uniforms, dropped a 4-2 decision to the High Point Rockers Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
High Point never trailed, breaking up a scoreless battle with two runs in the top of the fourth and adding two more in the sixth to even its record at 11-11.
The decisive blow was delivered by High Point's Jerry Downs, whose two-run home run in the sixth gave the Rockers a 4-1 lead.
Edwin Espinal drove in both runs for the Power/Charlies (9-11) in the fourth and sixth innings, but West Virginia did not score the rest of the way.
High Point starter Luke Westphal (2-1) got the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked one. Preston Gainey earned his third save with a scoreless ninth inning.
The Power's Joe Testa (0-1) took the loss after allowing all four High Point runs in a five-inning stint after replacing West Virginia starter David Kubiak, who was lifted after a scoreless first inning due to an injury. Eleardo Cabrera pitched the final three innings for the Power, allowing no runs and one hit.
Espinal, Jose Tabata and Alberto Callaspo each went 2 for 4 for the Power.
The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, with two seven-inning games.