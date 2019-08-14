The West Virginia Power dropped its series finale against the Delmarva Shorebirds 8-3 Wednesday evening at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium in Salisbury, Maryland.
The Shorebirds claim the series and move to 33-18 in the second half, while the Power falls to 25-27.
Both teams struggled at the plate until the Power pushed across two runs in the top of the fourth. Dean Nevarez stroked an RBI double and DeAires Moses scored Austin Shenton on a sacrifice fly to put West Virginia up 2-0.
Delmarva answered in the bottom of the fifth, stringing together four hits to score four runs and take a 4-2 edge.
West Virginia narrowed the deficit in the seventh on an RBI ground out by Julio Rodriguez, but the Shorebirds used an RBI single, a two-run double and a Power error to plate four more runs in the bottom of the eighth to go up 8-3 and cap the scoring.
Power starter Devin Sweet (7-5) took the loss, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out four in six innings.
Gray Fenter (7-2) earned the win for Delmarva, yielding two runs on four hits and striking out three against two walks in five innings, while Jhon Peluffo tossed two shutout innings of relief to pick up his fifth save of the season.
Shenton finished with three hits and Charlie McConnell doubled for the Power, which managed seven hits but left eight runners stranded.
West Virginia returns to Appalachian Power Park Thursday to start a four-game home stand against the Hagerstown Suns. The Power will send Evan Johnson (0-3, 3.86 ERA) to mound, while the Suns will counter with Jackson Rutledge (1-0, 2.70). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.