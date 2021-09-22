The West Virginia Power dropped a 7-3 decision to the Gastonia Honey Hunters Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park, but it did not affect the Power's first-place position in the Atlantic League's South Division second-half standings.
West Virginia and Gastonia were scheduled to play two seven-inning games, including the first game that was a make-up date from the first half of the season and would not count toward the team's second-half record.
The second game would count in the second-half standings, but it was postponed until Thursday as part of a doubleheader, in which both seven-inning games will be counted on the teams' second-half record. The first pitch of Thursday's opener has been set for 4:35 p.m. at the App.
The start of Wednesday's opener was delayed by rain for an hour and a half, and with more rain forecast for later Wednesday night, the team's mutually agreed to play just the one game -- the first-half game -- and face off in Thursday's doubleheader, where both games will be recorded on the second-half ledger.
The Power's second-half record remains at 26-17, still a half-game ahead of second-place High Point (25-17), which had its home game against Lancaster postponed by rain Wednesday. The Rockers and Barnstormers will also play a doubleheader Thursday, with both games counting toward the second-half standings.
On Wednesday night, Gastonia's Josh Sale hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning and had an earlier sacrifice fly to lead the Honey Hunters to their win.
2016 Nitro High School graduate Matt Harrison, an All-State player for the Wildcats who went on to play at West Virginia State, made his first pitching start for the Power and took the loss. Harrison pitched three innings and allowed three runs -- only one earned -- on three hits. He struck out two and walked none.
Harrison, who stayed in the game after his pitching stint and moved to first base -- his primary position in high school and college -- hit a first-pitch triple in his first at bat and ended up 1 for 3 with a fly out and a strike out.
The Power, which outhit Gastonia 9-8, scored on an RBI single by Jimmy Paredes in the bottom of the first, a solo home run by Dominic Bethancourt in the second and a run-scoring base hit by Yovan Gonzalez in the sixth.
After Thursday's doubleheader, the Power heads to High Point, North Carolina for a crucial three-game series against the Rockers.