The West Virginia Power offense finally came alive Thursday evening, plating six runs over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to pull away for a 6-1 win over the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Power had been held scoreless for 13 straight innings, but managed get hot late to move to 27-32 in the second half.
West Virginia starter Josias De Los Santos struggled early, walking four batters over the first two innings, but did not allow a hit to come away unscathed.
Charleston’s Josh Breaux managed to cause some damage in the third, scorching a two-out homer to put the RiverDogs up 1-0.
The Power’s offensive woes carried over from Wednesday as West Virginia managed just one hit against Charleston starter Yoendrys Gomez over six innings. West Virginia pushed a run across in the sixth when Manny Pazos walked and came around to score on a sacrifice bunt, a fly out and a wild pitch to knot the score at 1.
Gomez exited after the sixth, and the Power immediately jumped on Charleston reliever Keegan Curtis as West Virginia’s Matt Sanders led off with a double and Onil Pena walked. After Charlie McConnell hit into a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners with one out, Nick Rodriguez smacked an infield single to score Sanders and push the Power ahead 2-1. The Power’s Dean Nevarez followed up with a two-out single, and Billy Cooke drew a bases-loaded walk to give West Virginia a 3-1 edge.
The Power tacked on three more runs in the eighth, highlighted by a two-run triple by DeAires Moses, to stretch West Virginia’s lead to 6-1.
Reliever Reeves Martin (3-0) earned the win, allowing just one hit and striking out two in two innings, while Elias Espino walked two and struck out two over the eighth and ninth innings to seal the win.
De Los Santos yielded just one run on one hit and struck out seven, but walked six over his five innings in the no-decision.
For Charleston, Gomez gave up one run on one hit and struck out eight against two walks in six innings in a no-decision. Curtis took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out one against two walks in two-thirds of an inning.
Rodriguez finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Sanders finished 2 for 3 for the Power.
West Virginia returns home Friday for a three-game series against the Lakewood BlueClaws at Appalachian Power Park. Matt Martin will take the mound for the Power, while Lakewood counters with Manuel Silva. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.