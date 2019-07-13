A six-run fifth inning propelled the West Virginia Power to a 10-8 road win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers Saturday.
Bobby Honeyman put the Power on the board first with a solo home run in the second inning before Greensboro answered with three runs in the bottom of the second.
In the top of the sixth, Julio Rodriguez batted in JR Davis off a double, before Honeyman brought Rodriguez home off a double of his own. David Sheaffer then brought Honeyman in before Onil Pena capped the inning with a three-run home run.
Greensboro then knotted the game up at eight apiece heading into the seventh inning before Pena brought Rodriguez in, and Charlie McConnell batted in Rosa for the go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh.
Benjamin Onyshko was the winning pitcher for the Power after pitching two innings and allowing four hits and two runs.
ESCOBAR DEBUTS: Luis Escobar became the 87th former West Virginia Power player to make his Major League Baseball debut Saturday afternoon, pitching for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Chicago Cubs.
Escobar pitched for the Power during the 2017 season with a record of 10-7 and a 3.89 ERA. Escobar spent 2018 playing for High-A Bradenton and Double-A Altoona before playing for Triple-A Indianapolis before his call-up.
The Colombia native pitched two relief innings in the Pirates’ 10-4 loss, allowing no runs and four hits.