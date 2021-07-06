It was free pass night at Appalachian Power Park, but not the kind where baseball fans didn't have to pay to get in.
West Virginia Power pitches issued 13 bases on balls, which went a long way toward explaining the York Revolution's 11-6 win and the Power's fourth straight loss.
York (16-20) had onlyl five hits but took advantage of those free passes, scoring four runs in the sixth inning and five more in the seventh to turn the game around.
The Power (14-20) carried a 4-2 lead into the sixth, thanks to a two-run home run in the first inning by Jimmy Paredes (his fifth), an RBI single by Scott Kelly in the fourth and a solo homer by Rymer Liriano (his fourth) in the bottom of the fifth.
Power starter Eleardo Cabrera was lifted after walking four in two innings. Edwin Quirarte followed with three strong innings, allowing one run with five strikeouts in three innings and left with that 4-2 lead.
That's about when the wheels came off for the Power. D'Andre Knight walked all three batters he faced -- with a run-scoring wild pitch thrown in for bad measure -- before being replaced by Bret Clark. The tying run crossed on an error at shortstop by Kelly, and Tyler Hill's RBI single put York up 5-4. The final run of the inning scored on a sacrifice fly by Yan Sanchez.
The Power erased the deficit in the bottom of the sixth on Kelly's RBI single and a run-scoring wild pitch, but York came back with five runs in the top of the seventh.
Dominic Bethancourt (1-1), the sixth of eight Power pitchers on the night, was on the mound at the start of the inning but was replaced after a one-out walk and a single. Pat Young, who, like Knight an inning earlier, did not record an out among the five batters he faced -- walk, two-run single, walk, walk, wild pitch, walk -- before Arcenio Leon came in to quell the Revolution rally. By then, though, York had an 11-6 lead.
After Leon pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, and with the Power bullpen depleted by six games in the previous four days against Lexington, infielder Elmer Reyes was called on to pitch the ninth inning -- and he retired all three York batters he faced. By then, most in the announced crowd of 877 had departed.
Despite the lopsided finish, the Power outhit the Revolution 13-5, with Kelly going 4 for 5 to boost his batting average to .351. But with 13 walks, York didn't need to do a lot of hitting.
The teams play the second game of their three-game series Wednesday with a scheduled 7:05 p.m. start time.