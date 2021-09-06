After struggling through the first half of the Atlantic League season, the West Virginia Power suddenly finds itself in the midst of a second-half pennant race.
The Power banged out 16 hits and led start to finish in a 10-7 win over the High Point Rockers Monday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park. The win shaved High Point's lead in the South Division second-half standings down to one game after the Power took two of three games in the wraparound Labor Day weekend series.
There's plenty of time to make up that slim deficit as the Power (17-12 in the second half) and Rockers (18-11) still have 10 more games left against each other in the Atlantic League schedule that carries on through Oct. 10.
"It's awesome. It's exciting," Power manager Mark Minicozzi said of the playoff push. "Our players are really responding well, we're playing well. This is a series win against the team we're chasing, so it's big for us."
The top of the Power batting order sparked the hit parade, combining to go 10 for 14 with seven runs scored and four driven in.
Left fielder Teodoro Martinez went 4 for 5 and scored three runs, third baseman Alberto Callaspo was 3 for 5 with two runs and three RBIs, including a two-run home run, and first baseman Jimmy Paredes went 3 for 4, including an RBI triple.
The Power jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first, with Yovan Gonzalez's two-run double capping the rally. West Virginia added a run in the third inning and two in the fourth, staking starting pitcher Alexis Candelario (3-7) to a hefty 7-1 lead.
High Point touched up Candelario for four runs in the top of the sixth, with the key blow being a three-run home run by Jay Gonzalez. With two outs, a 7-5 lead and the tying runs on base, Candelario was pulled in favor of Luis Guzman, who struck out Michael Martinez to end the inning and the threat.
The Power responded in the bottom of the sixth on Callaspo's fifth home run of the season to increase the lead back up to 9-5, and Callaspo added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 10-5.
Those insurance runs proved necessary. After Power reliever Max Tannenbaum threw two scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth innings, Junior Rincon came on to pitch the ninth and yielded two runs. An error by Paredes preceded a towering home run to dead-center field by High Point's Jerry Downs, his 17th of the season to cut the Power lead to 10-7.
After a hit batsman and a walk, Rincon was replaced by Mike Broadway, who struck out Michael Gulino looking for the final out and his team-high seventh save of the season.
The Power heads back out on the road for its next six games -- Tuesday through Thursday and then another showdown with High Point Friday through Sunday. After that, the Power will host High Point for four games in three days Sept. 14-16, including a doubleheader to make up for Sunday's rained-out game.
The final three meetings of the season between the Power and Rockers are scheduled for Sept. 24-26 at High Point, North Carolina.
COACHING CHANGES: With Monday's win, the Power is 2-0 with Elih Villanueva as the team's pitching coach.
"Two days ago, Paul Menhart was fired as our pitching coach," Minicozzi said. "We asked Elih to take on the responsibilities of player/coach and he's responded."
Villanueva's first game in his added role -- Saturday's 4-0 win over High Point -- was also his most recent start. He threw six shutout innings to improve to 3-2.
"There was an opportunity presented to me: I was asked if I would take on the added responsibility, and I said, 'Yeah,'" said Villanueva, a 35-year-old right-hander who started one game for the Florida Marlins in 2011.
"I've always wanted to be a coach when I'm done with my [playing] career," he said, "and this is a chance for me to get my feet wet a little bit. So far I enjoy it."
Kenny Joyce, the Power's hitting coach, is also no longer part of the organization, Minicozzi said.