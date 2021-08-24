WALDORF, Md. -- The West Virginia Power scored three runs in the final two innings to post a 5-3 come-from-behind road victory at Southern Maryland Tuesday in the Atlantic League.
West Virginia, which has won four in a row, trailed 3-2 in the eighth inning before plating the tying run. Connor Myers reached on an infield single, stole second base (his 15th of the season) and scored when Alberto Callaspo's fly to left was booted by Southern Maryland's Cesar Trego, tying the game at 3.
In the top of the ninth, singles by Edwin Espinal and Olmo Rosario set up Miles Williams, whose double down the third-base line scored Nate Easley (running for Espinal) and Rosario to give the Power its first lead of the night.
West Virginia improved to 11-7 in the second half and remains a game behind Gastonia (12-6) in the South Division standings.
Southern Maryland (8-8) remains tied for first place in the North Division with Lancaster, which has lost four straight.
Myers, batting ninth in the Power order, blasted a two-run homer (his third of the season) in the top of the third.
The Power bullpen (Maddux Conger, Junior Rincon, and Mike Broadway) pitched three innings of shutout ball, only allowing one hit. Rincon (1-2) got the win and Broadway recorded his fifth save after striking out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth.
Matt Hibbert had a solo home run and a double for Southern Maryland, and former Power player Rubi Silva also had a pair of hits.
West Virginia will look to extend the win streak against the Blue Crabs at 6:35 Wednesday night in game two of a three-game series.