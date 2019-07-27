The West Virginia Power made a furious comeback but came up short in falling 8-6 to the Rome Braves Saturday evening at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Georgia.
The Power trailed 7-1 before scoring one run in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough in falling to 16-20 in the second half and 53-53 on the season.
West Virginia scored a run in the third inning on an RBI single by Julio Rodriguez and added another run in the sixth inning on a Mike Salvatore RBI single.
The Power got back into the game by scoring four in the seventh, with the big blow coming on a Jake Anchia three-run homer. West Virginia also scored on a wild pitch.
Ryan Ramiz was 3 for 5 for the Power, Bobby Honeyman collected two hits, and Anchia had the three runs batted in.
Rome (19-17) scored two runs in the first inning, one in the sixth, and tallied five runs in the fifth inning, providing the difference. Shea Langeliers was 3 for 5 with a double and four RBIs for the Braves.
West Virginia and the Braves play game three of a four-game series on Sunday in Rome. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.