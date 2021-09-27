A new era of professional baseball in Charleston begins Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Say goodbye to the West Virginia Power, which has been doing its baseball business in Charleston since 2005, coinciding with the opening of APP.
Say hello to the Charleston ... Dirty Birds?
No one associated with the Atlantic League baseball team has gone on the record confirming that Charleston Dirty Birds will indeed be the team’s new name, but that’s the expectation when the team unveils its new name, new uniform, new colors, new logo and other rebranding between games of a Tuesday’s Atlantic League doubleheader, scheduled to start at 4:35 p.m., against the Long Island Ducks.
The team formerly known as the Power will take the field for the second game of the doubleheader in its new uniforms bearing the team’s new name. As per league rules, both games of the doubleheader are scheduled for seven innings.
“There will be a 45-minute break between games, and a half-hour into the break the team will take the field in their new uniforms,” Chuck Domino, the team’s president, said Monday.
On Sept. 9, Domino announced that the name change would be officially unveiled on Sept. 28. As part of the Sept. 9 announcement, Domino said the team’s geographical identifier would change from West Virginia to Charleston, and that the team name would be two five-letter words, with the second word ending in the letter S.
As part of the Sept. 9 announcement, the team initiated a “guess the name” contest in which the winner would receive two season tickets to the 2022 home schedule, a uniform jersey “and other goodies.”
Within an hour of that announcement, word leaked that the Dirty Birds name was already registered by the ball club on the Secretary of State’s business database. Tom Bragg, a former Charleston Daily Mail and Gazette-Mail reporter, posted a link to the SOS website on his Twitter page.
Domino acknowledged that the initial reaction to the team’s suspected new name was not favorable, but believes fans will come around.
“I think it’s gonna be good,” Domino said when asked about how the new name will be received. “People have had three weeks to think about it, and haters, if you will, kind of ran out of steam, and people are looking forward to it and excited about it.
“I’ve heard a lot of positive feedback, mixed reaction, but mostly good. The fact that Charleston is gonna be the identifier, people like that. They’ve told me, ‘As long as it’s Charleston, we’re happy. As long as it’s not the Power, we’re happy.’”
Domino said there were “about 1,100” entrants in the guess-the-name contest, and that there were “roughly a little over 200” correct guesses.
Domino said the team will randomly pick 10 names from the batch of correct guessers, put those names in a hat and hold a drawing between games of Tuesday’s doubleheader to determine the winner.
While the Power was on the road over the weekend putting together a three-game sweep of the High Point Rockers that gave the team a 3½-game lead in the Atlantic League’s South Division second-half standings, Power officials at Appalachian Power Park were busy working on the rollout of the team’s rebranding.
“We chose [Tuesday] because we were gone on a road trip and it gave us the opportunity to update our team store to the new merchandise,” Domino said. “They were four days [including Monday’s off day] well spent by everybody.”
Team personnel spent that time installing the rebranded merchandise in the team store at the ballpark. The store will be closed during Tuesday’s first game, with the windows covered by plastic to heighten the anticipation of the name change.
Domino said the team will also erect a kiosk, located behind the press box at APP, for merchandise sales. It too will be protected from fans’ view until the break between games of the doubleheader.
Domino said the new merchandising will be geared toward the younger generation.
“When we got here, all of it was aimed at adult male baseball fans,” Domino said. “We’re changing all that, with a lot of the merchandise geared to young kids, boys and girls.”
Meanwhile, back on the diamond, the Power has been on a roll. Since the initial Sept. 9 announcement, the Power has a 12-6 record and has won its last six games. The sweep of High Point over the weekend gave the Power a 3½-game lead on the Rockers in the second-half standings with two weeks left in the regular season.
The second-half winner will face the Lexington Legend’s, the South Division’s first-half champion, in a best-of-three playoff series starting on Oct. 12.
“It adds to the excitement [of the name-change announcement],” Domino said. “To think that we could win the championship under the new identity and then roll into the offseason as Atlantic League champions, that adds a lot to the whole endeavor.”
Matt Harrison, a former Nitro High School and West Virginia State player, will make his second pitching start for the Power in Thursday’s first game. Since it is a makeup of a postponed game from the first half, it will not count toward the second-half standings.