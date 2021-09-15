The West Virginia Power moved back into a tie for first place in the Atlantic League's South Division second-half standings with a 4-3 win over the High Point Rockers Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
With the score tied at 3 in the bottom of the eighth, West Virginia's Rymer Liriano drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run.
Power closer Mike Broadway kept High Point off the board in the ninth inning, earning his team-high ninth save of the season.
The win boosted the Power back into a tie for first place with the Rockers, with both teams at 23-15 in the second half.
The critical four-game series concludes with a 7:05 p.m. start Thursday at the APP.
High Point scored two runs in the top of the eighth on Johnny Field's RBI double and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Michael Russell to tie the game at 3-all.
In the bottom of the eighth against High Point reliever Reece Karalus, Nate Easley's one-out double put the go-ahead run in scoring position. After an intentional walk to Alberto Callaspo, Karalus retired Olmo Rosario on a fly to right, but a walk to pinch-hitter Dominic Bethancourt on a 3-2 pitch loaded the bases for Liriano, who walked on a 3-1 pitch to force home Easley. Francisco Arcia flied out to end the threat, but the damage had been done.
High Point threatened in the top of the ninth when Quincy Latimore led off with a single and moved to second on Michael Martinez's sacrifice bunt, but Broadway struck out Stuart Levy and Jared Mitchell, both looking, to move the Power back into a tie for first place.
The win went to Eleardo Cabrera (2-3), who retired two High Point hitters in the top of the eighth after the Rockers evened the score. Karalus (0-1) took the loss.
Both starting pitchers fared well but did not figure in the decision. High Point's Cooper Casad allowed three runs on five hits in seven innings while the Power's Max Povse pitched into the eighth, allowing three runs on five hits in 71/3 innings.
After four scoreless innings to start the game, High Point's Stuart Levy hit his 10th home run in the top of the fifth to put the Rockers up 1-0. Arcia answered that in the bottom of the fifth with his second home run of the year to even the score at 1.
The Power scored twice in the bottom of the seventh when, with two outs, Reyes doubled home Jimmy Paredes, who led the inning off with a single, and Liriano, who followed Paredes with a double.
After Thursday's showdown with High Point, the Power continues its 10-game home stand with three games against Lexington (Friday through Sunday) and three more against Gastonia (Tuesday through Thursday).
After that, the Power heads back to High Point for a three-game weekend series (Sept. 24-26) for the final games of the season between the division leaders.
BATTING TITLE WATCH: Callaspo, who entered the game hitting a league-leading .360, went 0 for 3 with a walk to drop to .356. Power teammate Teodoro Martinez, who sat out Wednesday's game, moves back up to the top spot at .359, tied with Gastonia's Michael Osinski, who is also at .359 after going 2 for 4 with two home runs in the Honey Hunters' 10-7 loss Wednesday to Lexington.