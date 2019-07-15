The West Virginia Power used pitching and the long ball to earn a series opening 5-0 shutout win over the Columbia Fireflies Monday at Appalachian Power Park.
Three different West Virginia pitchers combined on the shutout, limiting the Fireflies to just two hits. Starter Clay Chandler pitched seven innings with six strikeouts and two hits while Kyle Hill and Sal Biasi each tossed an inning each in relief.
The Power (12-13) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Mike Salvatore and extended its lead to 2-0 with a solo home run by Ryan Ramiz in the third inning.
West Virginia took a 4-0 lead in the sixth off an Austin Shenton two-run homer. Bobby Honeyman concluded the Power scoring with an RBI single in the seventh inning.
Honeyman was 4 for 4 at the plate for the Power, Ramiz homered and tripled, and Jake Anchia collected two hits.
West Virginia and Columbia play game two of their three game series on Tuesday at Appalachian Power Park with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.