LEXINGTON, Ky. — Connor Myers’ sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth scored Yovan Gonzalez with the go-ahead run as the West Virginia Power defeated the Lexington Legends 7-6 in the first game of an Atlantic League doubleheader Wednesday night.
Tied at 6 after the scheduled seven innings, Gonzalez — the Power’s final batter of the seventh inning — started the extra frame on second base, moved to third on Elmer Reyes’ single and scored on Myers’ fly ball to right.
Power reliever Max Tannenbaum, who allowed a game-tying home run in the bottom of the seventh, picked up the win by pitching a scoreless ninth.
The Power took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first without the benefit of a hit. Lexington starter Henry Owens walked the first four West Virginia batters, including Jimmy Paredes with the bases loaded, hit Miles Williams with a pitch to force in the second run and walked Gonzalez with the bases still loaded to plate a third.
Lexington got on the board with a run in the bottom of the second off Power starter Junior Figueroa and evened the score at 3 in the fourth on Ben Revere’s two-run single off Dakota Freese.
Owens had still not allowed a hit when the Power came to bat in the top of the fifth. With two outs and Williams on second after a walk and a stolen base, Gonzalez doubled for West Virginia’s first hit, scoring Williams, and Reyes followed with his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot to give the Power a 6-3 lead.
Owens allowed just the two hits in five innings, striking out 10 but walking nine and hitting two batters. He threw 122 pitches, exactly half of them (61) for strikes.
Lexington battled back though, cutting the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth on Ben Aklinski’s 20th home run of the season, a two-run blast off Power reliever Matthew Harrison. Then, in the bottom of the seventh, a Michael Choice solo home run off Max Tannenbaum tied the game and sent it into extra innings.
The finale of the three-game series with Lexington — and the end of the Power’s nine-game road trip — is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
West Virginia returns to Appalachian Power Park Friday for the start of a four-game series with High Point, which holds down first place in the Atlantic League’s South Division.