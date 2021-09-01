LEXINGTON, Ky. — The West Virginia Power swept a doubleheader from the Lexington Legends Wednesday night, pulling out a 7-6 win in eight innings in the first game and rolling to a 9-2 win in the nightcap.
The sweep improved the Power's record to 14-11 in the second half of the Atlantic League season, good for second place in the South Division, 11/2 games behind division-leading High Point.
Power 7, Legends 6
In the first game, Connor Myers’ sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth scored Yovan Gonzalez with the go-ahead run. Tied at 6 after the scheduled seven innings, Gonzalez — the Power’s final batter of the seventh inning — started the extra frame on second base, moved to third on Elmer Reyes’ single and scored on Myers’ fly ball to right.
Power reliever Max Tannenbaum, who allowed a game-tying home run in the bottom of the seventh, picked up the win by pitching a scoreless ninth.
The Power took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first without the benefit of a hit. Lexington starter Henry Owens walked the first four West Virginia batters, including Jimmy Paredes with the bases loaded, hit Miles Williams with a pitch to force in the second run and walked Gonzalez with the bases still loaded to plate a third.
Lexington got on the board with a run in the bottom of the second off Power starter Junior Figueroa and evened the score at 3 in the fourth on Ben Revere’s two-run single off Dakota Freese.
Owens had still not allowed a hit when the Power came to bat in the top of the fifth. With two outs and Williams on second after a walk and a stolen base, Gonzalez doubled for West Virginia’s first hit, scoring Williams, and Reyes followed with his fourth home run of the season, a two-run shot to give the Power a 6-3 lead.
Owens allowed just the two hits in five innings, striking out 10 but walking nine and hitting two batters. He threw 122 pitches, exactly half of them (61) for strikes.
Lexington battled back though, cutting the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the sixth on Ben Aklinski’s 20th home run of the season, a two-run blast off Power reliever Matthew Harrison. Then, in the bottom of the seventh, a Michael Choice solo home run off Tannenbaum (3-0) tied the game and sent it into extra innings.
Power 9, Legends 2
West Virginia seized the lead in the nightcap with a four-run fourth inning, expanded its lead with a three-run fifth and cruised from there.
That made a winner of Arik Sikula, who evened his record at 7-7 after allowing two runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked two while lowering his ERA to 4.07, third best in the Atlantic League.
After spotting Lexington (9-15) a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Courtney Hawkins' 14th home run of the season, the Power went ahead to stay in the third. Teodoro Martinez's fifth home run tied the game and West Virginia added runs on a Lexington error, a fielder's choice and an RBI single by Francisco Arcia.
Arcia and Reyes added run-scoring hits in the Power's three-run fifth, which was capped by Alberto Callaspo's sacrifice fly. West Virginia added two insurance runs in the final inning of the seven-inning nightcap.
The Power goes for the sweep in the finale of the three-game series with Lexington — and the end of the Power’s nine-game road trip — at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
West Virginia returns to Appalachian Power Park Friday for the start of a four-game series with High Point with a chance to move into first place.