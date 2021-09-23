The West Virginia Power swept a doubleheader Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park, defeating the Gastonia Honey Hunters 7-4 in the first game and taking the nightcap 7-3.
The two seven-inning wins maintained the Power’s hold on first place in the Atlantic League’s South Division second-half standings. West Virginia (28-17) still holds a half-game lead over High Point (27-17), which swept a doubleheader of its own, defeating Lancaster 6-3 and 11-7.
POWER 7, HONEY HUNTERS 4, GAME 1: leading 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Power tacked on five runs in the fifth inning. Omar Rosario got things going with his fourth home run of the season, Scott Kelly added a two-run single, Jimmy Paredes had an RBI single and Edwin Espinal brought in another run with a bases-loaded walk.
Junior Rincon (4-2) got the win after relieving Power starter Max Povse with one out in the fifth inning. Mike Broadway pitched the final two innings for his team-high 11th save.
Gastonia battled back with three runs in the top of the fifth to cut its deficit to 6-3. Rymer Liriano’s RBI double in the bottom of the fifth increased the Power’s lead to 7-3.
The Honey Hunters loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the sixth against Power reliever Jack Weinberger but only came away with one run. After a walk brought in a run, Broadway replaced Weinberger. Broadway got the next three outs, including a double play when Power center fielder Nate Easley caught a fly ball and threw out a Gastonia runner trying to score from third.
Liriano (3 for 3) and Francisco Arcia (3 for 4) led the Power offense.
POWER 7, HONEY HUNTERS 3, GAME 2: Jimmy Paredes belted two solo home runs as the Power made it a sweep.
Paredes hit his 12th homer on the season in the bottom of the third to give the Power a 1-0 lead, and West Virginia added two runs in the frame on an RBI double by Dario Pizzano and a sacrifice fly by Yovan Gonzalez.
Gastonia answered with two runs in the top of the fourth, but Paredes homered again in the fourth and Alberto Callaspo had a two-run single in the fifth to give the Power a 6-2 lead. Gonzalez had an RBI single in the sixth to extend West Virginia’s lead.
Luis Guzman (3-0) got the win after pitching two shutout innings in relief of Power starter Arnaldo Hernandez.
The Power, which went 6-4 on the just-completed home stand, travels to High Point, North Carolina, for a crucial three-game weekend series with the Rockers, starting Friday night.