The West Virginia Power used the long ball to reclaim first place, rallying for a 6-4 win over the Lexington Legends Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park.
With the Power trailing 3-1 entering the bottom of the fifth, Jimmy Paredes hit a three-run home run and Rymer Liriano added a solo shot to put West Virginia ahead 6-3.
The win, combined with High Point’s 9-4 loss to Gastonia Saturday night, puts the Power (25-16) back in sole possession of first place in the Atlantic League’s South Division second-half standings. High Point fell to 24-17.
Power starter Arik Sikula (9-7) got the win despite allowing three home runs in six innings. Keon Barnum (22nd home run) and Jose Briceno (10th) took Sikula deep in the second inning and Courtney Hawkins added his 27th in the sixth. Sikula allowed four runs (three earned) with four strikeouts and two walks.
The Power bullpen followed with three scoreless innings, with Junior Rincon pitching a perfect ninth to record his second save.
All six West Virginia runs came against Lexington starter Davis Feldman (0-3), who went five innings.
Paredes also had a sacrifice fly for the Power, finishing with four RBIs on the night. Teodoro Martinez and Rymer Liriano led West Virginia with two hits apiece.
The Power and Legends conclude the three-game series Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.