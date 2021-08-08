After struggling through the first half of the Atlantic League season, the West Virginia Power is finding the league's second half more to its liking.
Edwin Espinal went 4 for 4 and drove in six runs to lead the Power to its third consecutive win, a 7-5 decision over the York Revolution Saturday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park.
The Power improved to 4-1 in the second half after completing a three-game sweep of York and sits atop the Atlantic League's South Division.
Espinal's huge day at the plate included an RBI single to give the Power the lead in the bottom of the first, a run-scoring double in the third, a two-run double in the fourth and a two-run home run, his sixth of the season, in the sixth.
The other Power RBI came on off the bat of Albert Callaspos, who singled home Connor Myers in the bottom of the second.
Espinal's offensive fireworks made a winner of Power starter Junior Figueroa (2-3), who allowed three runs on four hits in five innings. He struck out six, grabbing the lions' share of 11 strikeouts by West Virginia pitchers.
Trailing 3-0 after three innings, York (1-4) got right back in the game on JC Encarnacion clubbed a game-tying three-run home run in the top of the fourth off Figueroa, but Espinal's two-run double in the bottom of the frame put the Power ahead to stay.
After Espinal's two-run home run in the sixth put West Virginia ahead 7-3, York chipped away at the deficit, scoring single runs in the seventh and ninth innings.
The Revolution, trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, had the tying run at the plate, but Power reliever Mike Broadway struck out York's Jack Kenley to end the game and send the Sunday afternoon crowd of 1,026 home happy.
Broadway, who picked up the win in relief in Saturday's 6-5 Power win, earned his second save of the season.
The Power is off Monday before embarking on a nine-game road trip with stops at Gastonia, High Point and Lancaster.
Saturday's game
POWER 6, YORK 5: West Virginia got off to a quick start with three runs in the bottom of the first, then won it in the ninth in walk-off fashion.
With the score tied at 5 in the bottom of the ninth, Elmer Reyes led off with an infield single and moved to second when Yovan Gonzalez walked.
Ben Farias followed with a sacrifice bunt, and when York third baseman Josue Herrera threw the ball away for an error, Reyes came around to score the winning run.
In the Power's three-run first, Espinal drew a bases-loaded walk, Rymer Liriano had an RBI single and Reyes delivered a sacrifice fly to put the Power ahead 3-0.
The Power had a seemingly comfortable 5-1 lead after seven innings, but York rallied for four runs to tie it in the top of the eighth, highlighted by Melky Mesa's ninth home run of the season, a two-run shot off Max Tannenbaum.
With the go-ahead run on second base and two outs, Broadway (2-1) relieved Tannenbaum and struck out Herrera to end the threat and set the stage for the Power's walk-off win.
West Virginia starter Elih Villanueva went six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits. York reliever Alberto Rodriguez was the losing pitcher.