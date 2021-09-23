A five-run fourth inning carried the West Virginia Power to a 7-4 win over the Gastonia Honey Hunters in seven innings in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday at Appalachian Power Park.
The win maintained the Power’s hold on first place in the Atlantic League’s South Division second-half standings. West Virginia (27-17) still holds a half-game lead over High Point (26-17), which defeated Lancaster 6-3 in the first game of its doubleheader Thursday.
Leading 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, the Power tacked on five runs in the fifth inning. Omar Rosario got things going with his fourth home run of the season, Scott Kelly added a two-run single, Jimmy Paredes had an RBI single and Edwin Espinal brought in another run with a bases-loaded walk.
Junior Rincon (4-2) got the win after relieving Power starter Max Povse with one out in the fifth inning. Mike Broadway pitched the final two innings for his team-high 11th save.
Gastonia (18-27) battled back with three runs in the top of the fifth to cut its deficit to 6-3. Rymer Liriano’s RBI double in the bottom of the fifth increased the Power’s lead to 7-3.
The Honey Hunters loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the sixth against Power reliever Jack Weinberger but only came away with one run. After a walk brought in a run, Broadway replaced Weinberger. Broadway got the next three outs, including a double play when Power center fielder Nate Easley caught a fly ball and threw out a Gastonia runner trying to score from third.
Liriana (3 for 3) and Francisco Arcia (3 for 4) led the Power offense.
After Thursday’s doubleheader, the Power travels to High Point, North Carolina, for a crucial three-game weekend series with the Rockers, starting Friday night.