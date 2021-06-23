The West Virginia Power split an Atlantic League doubleheader with the High Point Rockers Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park, rallying for a 6-5 win in the first game and dropping a 3-1 decision in the nightcap.
The Power scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the opener, and Arik Sikula carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning before High Point rallied to win the second game.
The two seven-inning games, played in front of an announced crowd of 1,224, left the Power with a 10-12 record on the season.
In the opener, West Virginia erased a 5-2 deficit with four in the sixth to pull off the comeback win.
In the big inning, the Power's Scott Kelly drilled a two-run double to make it a one-run game, Kelly scored on a wild pitch to tie it up and Edwin Espinal's two-out RBI double put the Power ahead for the first time in the game.
Pat Young pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his second save and made a winner of Edwin Quirarte (2-0), who came on in relief of Power starter Elih Villanueva in the top of the sixth.
High Point led 3-0 before the Power put up two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single by Jimmy Paredes. The Rockers regained the two-run advantage in the top of the sixth on a solo home run by Stuart Levy and Michael Russell's RBI double.
Kelly led the Power's 13-hit attack, going 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. Teodoro Martinez was 3 for 3 and Espinal went 2 for 3 to up his batting average to .457.
Brian Clark (0-3) took the loss for High Point.
In the second game, Sikula had a 1-0 lead and carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Dominic Bethancourt's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth broke a scoreless tie.
But in the top of the seventh, High Point's Jared Mitchell drew a one-out walk and Jerry Downs came through with the Rockers' first hit, a two-run home run to right-center to put High Point on top.
Sikula (2-3), who struck out seven and walked three, was replaced by Jean Machi, who yielded two hits and a run in two-thirds of an inning.
High Point starter Tommy Lawrence (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just one run on three hits in six innings. Kyle Halbohn registered his first save by pitching a scoreless seventh.
After a day off Thursday, the Power heads out on a six-game road trip with three games at Lancaster and three more at Lexington.