LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The West Virginia Power got another huge game from its hottest hitter, but it wasn't enough as the Lexington Legends defeated the Power 5-3 Saturday night at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.
The Power's Rubi Silva smacked two home runs, giving him an Atlantic League-leading five. Silva, now batting .471 after going 3 for 4 Saturday, hit a solo homer in the third inning and a two-run shot in the fifth, to account for all three runs for West Virginia (4-4).
But Lexington (6-3) never trailed after scoring two runs on a two-run home run in the bottom of the third by former Cincinnati Red Brandon Phillips. It came against losing pitcher Misael Siverio (0-2), who allowed five runs on seven hits in five innings.
Lexington tacked on three more runs in the fourth, two coming on Tillman Pugh's second home run of the season.
Legends starter Liam O'Sullivan (1-1) got the win. He allowed three runs and nine hits in six innings. Derek Self earned his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
The three-game series wraps up Sunday. After a day off Monday, the Power and Legends start a three-game set at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Appalachian Power Park.