Three West Virginia Power pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over the High Point Rockers Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Elih Villanueva (3-2) got the win after allowing four hits in six innings. Eleardo Cabrera pitched two scoreless frames, allowing one hit, and Junior Rincon pitched a perfect ninth. The trio combined for 10 strikeouts, including seven by Villanueva, and walked none.
It was the Power's second shutout win of the season and the first since a 3-0 win over Gastonia on July 23 at Power Park.
West Virginia (16-12) got all the runs it would need in the bottom of the third inning when Alberto Callaspo and Jimmy Paredes delivered RBI singles. Callaspo added a solo home run, his fourth of the year, in the fifth and Olmo Rosario drove in the final run with a single in the eighth.
Cooper Casad (6-3) took the lost for High Point after allowing three runs on seven hits in seven innings. The Rockers (18-10), who had a four-game win streak broken, hold a two-game lead over the Power in the Atlantic League's second-half standings.
The teams continue their four-game series with 1:05 p.m. starts Sunday and Monday.
