Julio Rodriguez scored on a sacrifice fly from Mike Salvatore in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday, giving the West Virginia Power a 4-3 win over the Columbia Fireflies at Appalachian Power Park in front of a sparse afternoon crowd of 725.
The win gave West Virginia a three-game sweep of the Fireflies and improved the Power’s record in the second half to 14-13. The team is 51-46 overall in 2019.
Columbia dropped to 13-14 in the second half and 37-56 overall.
Rodriguez started the inning off by being hit in the head by a pitch from Columbia reliever Allan Winans and advanced to third when Bobby Honeyman singled to right. Winans then intentionally walked Austin Shenton and got Jake Anchia out on strikes but could not escape the long fly ball from Salvatore that ended the game.
Although West Virginia’s Dayeison Arias (2-1) got the win, the tone for a solid pitching day by the Power staff was set by starter Devin Sweet. Sweet threw seven innings, struck out seven against only one walk and gave up one earned run. His ERA dropped to 3.17.
Winans (0-2) took the loss for the Fireflies. Matt Sanders hit a solo home run for West Virginia in the first inning, the Power’s only extra-base hit of the day.
The Power now prepares for a four-game home series against the South Atlantic League Northern Division leader Delmarva. The Shorebirds are 18-8 in the second half, having won the Northern Division crown for the first half of the year and already clinching a spot in the SAL playoffs.
The first game of the series is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Thursday.