When Arik Sikula takes to the mound Friday night at Appalachian Power Park for the West Virginia Power’s opening game in the independent Atlantic League, he’ll be making Charleston baseball history.
Sikula, the 2006 West Virginia High School Player of the Year at South Charleston who also pitched for Hurricane and Marshall University, has been tabbed as the starting pitcher for the season opener against the Southern Maryland Blue Claws.
The first pitch he throws, at approximately 7:05 p.m., will not be deemed a ball or a strike by an umpire working behind home plate, as has been the case since baseball’s infancy here. Rather, its accuracy will be judged by technology.
As part of its partnership with Major League Baseball, the Atlantic League will use an electronic strike zone to call balls and strikes on an experimental basis. The Atlantic League began the use of so-called “Robo-Umps” in the 2019 season.
An umpire will still be stationed behind home plate, but his interpretation of the strike zone will not be the determining factor in whether the pitch is called a ball or a strike. Instead, that will be determined by the technology, which will send an electronic signal to an earpiece, worn by the umpire, to tell him if the pitch has caught any part of the zone.
The experiment continues in 2021, and Sikula embraces his role in history.
“These [rule changes] are super-exciting, innovative, different,” said the now-32-year-old right-hander. “I’ve played this game so many years, thrown the same pitches, trying to perfect the craft. I think it’s fun to have the rules get changed on you a little bit.”
The technology — known as Trackman — has been installed at all eight Atlantic League ballparks and will be operated by employees of MLB. The technology has also been upgraded since it was first implemented in 2019, and Sikula believes there will be more consistency with the latest version.
“This is the third or fourth generation of Trackman. We won’t have those issues of it not being calibrated correctly,” Sikula said. “There will be more consistency with the latest technology. It will be more reliable” than previous versions of the technology.
The rule determining balls and strikes with the electronic strike zone states that any pitch touching any part of the zone is a strike. Sikula said it’s up to pitchers to take advantage of the technology.
“It was [three-dimensional] in the past; now it’s just the front of the zone,” Sikula said. “If you can find out how you can just nick a corner of the zone with a slider, a cutter, a two-seamer going the other way, you can really learn to exploit that system if you can continually repeat that pitch.
“I throw sidearm. I’ve always spun it really well, and I can create more break and make the ball move horizontally a lot, so I think that’s going to be advantageous to me. I throw a sidearm slider to make it spin a lot and just try to nick that front edge to a right-handed hitter.”
Sikula also thinks some pitches that don’t look like strikes will be called as such by Trackman.
“I imagine there’s gonna be a lot of breaking balls thrown in the dirt behind the plate that are called strikes,” he said. “I feel like a lot of guys can put a lot of spin on the ball and it’ll nick the bottom of the zone and it’s gonna be a called strike.
“It will be interesting to see. I just hope it’s consistent, that’s what everyone wants. That’s something that both hitters and pitchers are saying — just give us something that’s consistent, that isn’t subject to human error.”
Ah, human error, or, perhaps human perception. Umpires, being human, might have different interpretations of the strike zone that vary from arbiter to arbiter.
That’s pretty much what prompted the idea to bring technology into the most crucial aspect of baseball — the battle of pitcher vs. batter over control of the strike zone.
We’ve seen technology put into play at the major-league level with the use of instant replay to correct bad calls made by those very human umpires. It’s Sikula’s belief that the electronic strike zone is the next step in the evolution of baseball’s rules ... if the experiment proves successful in the Atlantic League and other minor leagues that are testing it.
“I feel like it’s gonna come to the big leagues before long,” he said. “Out of all the rules we’re trying here, this is the one that I think should be implemented within a few years.”
Sikula said the Trackman technology will also provide in-game data that can be immediately accessed by pitchers to improve their performance on the mound.
“When we come into the dugout after the inning, we’ll be able to see where did that pitch miss, was that just off the plate, how close was it, what was the velocity of that pitch, how much did it break,” Sikula said. “Trackman will have all that data — release point, spin, axis of the ball as it’s coming in, the vertical break of the ball, the velocity of the pitch, all of that instantaneous data will be available.”
Starting at 7:05 Friday night, Sikula will be the first player in Charleston’s long baseball history to put all of these changes to the test.
“Change is difficult for some, but it’s needed, I think, for a better product in the long run,” he said. “I think it’s fun to see the innovation.”