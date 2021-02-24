After Wednesday morning’s sun-splashed announcement that the West Virginia Power is now a part of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, the ALPB released the league’s 2021 schedule Wednesday afternoon.
The Power’s inaugural schedule in the league calls for 120 games, divided equally between home and away games. The season opener is scheduled for May 28 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Appalachian Power Park, a four-game series on a schedule showing the Power playing its first seven league games at home. The regular-season finale is set for Oct. 10 at the Gastonia (N.C.) Blue Crabs.
The schedule calls for just one doubleheader, set for June 23 against the High Point (N.C.) Rockers. The Lexington Legends, who joined with the Power to add the final two teams in the eight-team Atlantic League, will be in Charleston for the Fourth of July as the finale of a three-game series.
With just a few exceptions, most of the games are scheduled for three-game series.
The Power is situated in the ALPB’s South Division along with Lexington and the league’s two North Carolina-based teams, the High Point Rockers and the Gastonia Honey Hunters.
The North Division includes the Long Island Ducks (from Central Islip, New York), the Lancaster (Pa.) Barnstormers, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (from Waldorf, Maryland) and the York (Pa.) Revolution.
The schedule calls for the Power to face Lexington and High Point in 25 games each, while the Power and Gastonia will play 24 timse, a total of 74 games against South division foes. The Power is scheduled for 46 games against North Division teams — 12 each against Long Island, Lancaster and York, and 10 against Southern Maryland.
Game times for Power games have not been announced.