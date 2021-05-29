It was a night of firsts for the West Virginia Power.
Aaron Blair pitched five strong innings and Rubi Silva hit a three-run home run to lead the Power to its first Atlantic League win, a 4-1 decision over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Saturday night at Appalachian Power Park.
The win was also the first professional win for Power manager Mark Minicozzi, who was feted with a postgame clubhouse celebration by his team.
"It's pretty cool to have that celebration to show me that they care," Minicozzi said. "It's fun going to battle with them every day, and it's gonna be a fun year, I can tell you that."
Blair, a former first-round pick out of Marshall, struck out the side in the first inning and finished with six K's in five innings. He yielded three hits and three walks and was in control from the start.
"He really was sharp with all his pitches," Minicozzi. "He was as sharp as you could expect from a guy like him."
The only run Blair allowed was a solo home run in the fourth inning by Southern Maryland's Braxton Lee.
"We attacked with the fastball, worked off that and tried to get ahead," said the 6-foot-4 Blair, who pitched two seasons (2016-17) with the Atlanta Braves. "It was working, except for the one I left up for the home run."
The Power bullpen took over from there as three relievers limited just one hit over the final four innings.
The Power took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Scott Kelly drew a one-out walk, advanced to third on Silva's line-drive double to left and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jose Tabata.
Third-inning singles by Teodoro Martinez and Kelly preceded Silva's three-run homer, a drive over the wall in right-center. It was the Power's first home run of the young season.
Silva added a base hit up the middle in the seventh, finishing a triple short of hitting for the cycle.
Erik Manoah, older brother of former West Virginia University and current Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah, pitched the sixth and seventh inning for the Power, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Hunter Cervenka pitched a scoreless eighth, and Jean Machi -- who earned a World Series championship ring with the 2014 San Francisco Giants -- pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two to register the save.
Southern Maryland starter Michael Devine took the loss, allowing all four Power runs on eight hits. Blue Claws third baseman Josh McAdams went 2 for 4, his second straight multi-hit games.
The season-opening four-game series continues Monday when the Power and Blue Claws, now both 1-1, square off at 1:05 p.m. The finale is another 1:05 start Monday, then the Power welcomes in the Long Island Ducks for a three-game set before heading out heading to Lexington for three games on its first road trip.
Elih Villanueva, a 34-year-old right-hander who pitched for the Florida Marlins in 2011 and posted a 5-1 record for Lancaster in his only prior Atlantic League season in 2017, is the Power's scheduled starter for Sunday afternoon.
POWER POINTS: Tabata, who went 3 for 3 in Friday night's opener, had a walk and an infield single before being robbed of another hit in his final at bat when Blue Crabs shortstop Kent Blackstone made a diving stop of a scorching shot up the middle, getting a force out at second and lowering Tabata's batting average to .800. ... The Power struck out 13 times in Friday's opener, a 12-3 loss, but cut that number down to seven Saturday. ... Another first: The Power unveiled multi-colored uniform tops with "CHARLIES" emblazoned across the chest, harking back to the days of the Charleston Charlies, when the city hosted a Class AAA team in the International League in the 1970s and '80s as an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Cleveland Indians. The Charlies uniforms will be a fixture in Tuesday and Saturday home games this season.