The West Virginia Power dropped the series finale 5-2 against High Point on Sunday at Power Park and the Rockers came away with the series win.
The Power moves to 6-7 and remains in last place in the Atlantic League south division while High Point moves to 9-6 and is in second place in the south division behind Lexington.
In all three games in the series, a team scored in the first inning. In the first inning of Sunday’s game, High Point started the scoring off with a Stuart Levy groundout off which Cesar Trejo scored to put the Rockers up 1-0.
After a scoreless second inning, High Point’s James McOwen hit an RBI double in the top of the third to put the Rockers ahead 2-0. The Power responded in the bottom of the frame with an Edwin Espinal sacrifice fly that drove in Scott Kelly.
From there, Jared Mitchell provided High Point with all the offense it needed as he hit a solo home run in the fourth and a two-run home run in the eighth to give the Rockers five runs. Jimmy Paredes homered in the bottom of the eighth for the Power, but it wasn’t enough and the Rockers took the 5-2 victory.
The Power had plenty of chances to score with an accumulation of 11 hits. However, 11 men left on base doomed West Virginia.
High Point starting pitcher Mitch Atkins got a no-decision as he pitched four innings of seven-hit shutout ball. Ryan Chaffee pitched one scoreless inning in relief of Atkins and he earned the win. Power starting pitcher Arik Sikula went six innings allowing five hits and two earned runs as he got the loss and moved to 2-2.
The Power has an off day on Monday and will travel to Long Island for a three-game series with the Ducks starting on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.