The West Virginia Power had no answers for High Point starting pitcher Ricky Knapp.
The 6-foot right-hander was stellar as he pitched six innings of one-hit shutout ball to lead the Rockers over the Power 7-2 Friday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Knapp held the Power (5-6) hitless through 52/3 innings, struck out four and walked three in his six-inning stint. The only hit he allowed was a two-out single by pinch-hitter Carson McCurdy in the sixth. Knapp (2-1) lowered his ERA to 2.81.
“[Knapp] kept on mixing his pitches, kept us off balance,” Power manager Mark Minicozzi said. “He had a no-hitter going into the sixth. He did a great job today. Maybe a couple of days of not being out here got our bats a little slow but he did a great job.”
The Power’s Wednesday and Thursday games were postponed due to wet weather and Friday’s game looked to be headed in that direction as rain dampened the city for most of the day. After the start was delayed an hour and 11 minutes, the skies cleared, the game commenced and the Rockers’ bats started off hot.
A four-run top of the first, keyed by a three-run home run by High Point catcher Stuart Levy, put the visitors on top to stay.
High Point (8-5) started the contest against Power starter David Kubiak (0-1) with three straight singles off the bats of Cesar Trejo, James McOwen and Michael Russell. McOwen’s single scored Trejo to put the Rockers up 1-0, and Russell’s single put runners on first and second with no one out.
After Kubiak struck out Jared Mitchell for the first out of the game, Levy rocked his three-run blast over the scoreboard in left-center field to put the Rockers up 4-0.
After the Power (5-6) went down in order in the first and second innings, McOwen started the top of the third with a double and was driven in by a Mitchell single to put High Point up 5-0. The Rockers added their final two runs on a bases-loaded double play in the sixth and a Trejo RBI single in the eighth.
Levy led the Rockers’ attack, going 2 for 5 with three RBIs on his second home run of the season. McOwen went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
“[It was] a pretty ugly one tonight,” Minicozzi said. “It’s been raining for a couple of days, we looked pretty rusty at the beginning but guys got back out here. We got [the game] in. We got on the field. We got a little rust off. We’ll get ready for tomorrow.”
Once Knapp was out of the game, West Virginia began to show some life offensively. In the bottom of the seventh, the Power scored two runs on a bases-loaded single by Teodoro Martinez off High Point reliever Kyle Halbohn. Both runs off Knapp were unearned, as a two-out error by High Point shortstop Giovanny Alfonzo preceded Martinez's two-run knock.
“The bats started to wake up in the [seventh]," Minicozzi said. "We got the bases pretty full in the last couple of innings. [We have to] build off that momentum, come out tomorrow and get a win.”
The two runs were all the Power could muster, as High Point’s bullpen shut down any remaining scoring threats.
Kubiak (0-1) was the losing pitcher, throwing five innings, allowing eight hits and five earned runs with a walk and four strikeouts. His ERA is now 5.40.
With the loss in front of an announced crowd of 908, the Power moves to last place in the Atlantic League South standings.
West Virginia and High Point face off in the middle game of the three-game set at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Power Park. The series finale is set for 1:05 p.m. Sunday.