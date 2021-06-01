Two-out rallies are the stuff of many great baseball games, and the West Virginia Power got one of its own in the late going to fend off a late-surging Long Island Ducks team to get a 4-3 Atlantic League win Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
With two down in the bottom of the eighth and the game tied 3-3, the Power got successive singles from Alberto Callaspo, Elmer Reyes and an RBI single from Yovan Gonzalez to improve take the first of a three-game series against the Ducks.
“It’s exciting. This team, from one through nine, we’re here to win, man,” Power manager Mark Minicozzi said. “All the guys on the club want to win, and it’s awesome that they can get ahead, give it up and they’re right back chipping away.”
The game took an unexpected turn in the top of the eighth inning, as the Power (3-2) entered the frame with a 3-1 lead when relief pitcher Pat Broadway entered. Long Island’s Daniel Fields immediately greeted Broadway by lifting a home run to left field, cutting the margin to one run.
After the Ducks Jesse Berardi reached on an error and advanced to second on a sacrifice, back-to-back singles from Steve Lombardozzi and pinch-hitter Clint Freeman tied the game, but Long Island’s momentum was short-lived.
West Virginia’s Rubi Silva led off the bottom of the eighth with a strong single to center to cap a 3-for-4 hitting night, but was gunned down trying to steal second with Jose Tabata at bat immediately afterward. Tabata eventually grounded to third, setting up the final scenario for the Power.
“We had two outs and nobody on that last inning and we found a way to get a run. It’s early in the year, guys are still trying to get their timing and just go at them and scrap to get wins,” Minicozzi said. “It’s just awesome to see.”
Power starting pitcher David Kubiak wasn’t taken aback by the robust amount of Major League experience in the Ducks lineup. The 31-year-old whose most recent experience was in the Mexican League in 2019 followed by a stop in Davenport in the Atlantic League, struck out five and gave up only a solo home run in five innings.
The Ducks (3-2) had six former big leaguers in their batting order, but they combined to go 0 for 10 with a walk before Kubiak gave way to reliever Pat Young to start the sixth inning. Kubiak got a no-decision, as Broadway picked up the win in relief, but the starting performance wasn’t lost on Minicozzi.
“He’s one of the best pitchers in the league the last couple of years and is still probably the best pitcher in this league,” Minicozzi said. “If David would have his way there would have been nine big-leaguers in that lineup. It’s who he is. He gets excited for those opportunities.”
Jean Machi retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth for his second save for the Power.
With only one player in its lineup with experience higher than Class AAA ball, the Power used a string of successive fourth-inning singles from Scott Kelly, Silva, Tabata and Callaspo to give Kubiak a 2-1 lead. A Reyes sacrifice fly made it 3-1, and Kubiak was comfortable to finish his assignment. Ducks catcher Sal Giardina homered in the top of the third for the lone run off the starter.
The Power, meanwhile, successfully channeled the energy of Charleston’s former minor league incarnation, the Charleston Charlies, in a night in which the club donned throwback uniforms to honor the two-time champions on the Class AAA International League.
Callaspo, the lone former Power player in the lineup with big league experience, went 3 for 4 with a double.
The Ducks and Power will play the second game of their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday. Arik Sikula (0-1) is the scheduled starter for the Power.