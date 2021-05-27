After 21 months without it, professional baseball returns to Appalachian Power Park Friday night when the West Virginia Power hosts the Southern Maryland Blue Claws in the start of the Power’s inaugural season in the independent Atlantic League.
First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and it’s the start of a seven-game homestand to open the 120-game season. The Power will face the Blue Claws Friday through Monday before the Long Island Ducks come to Charleston for three games.
Arik Sikula, the West Virginia High School Player of the Year for South Charleston in 2006 who later pitched at Hurricane High and Marshall University, will throw that first pitch.
The 32-year-old Sikula was picked to start the opener by Power manager Mark Minicozzi, who will be making his professional managerial debut.
It’ll be a whole new ballgame when compared to the Power’s previous 15 seasons at Appalachian Power Park, by several measures.
A member of the low-Class A South Atlantic League since Power Park opened in 2005, the Power was one of 11 teams contracted by Major League Baseball in December, leaving the club to its own devices. In February, it was announced that the Power would be part of the Atlantic League, unafilliated with the major leagues but working under a partnership agreement with MLB.
Part of that partnership includes playing under a variety of experimental rules, such as:
n Use of an automated strike zone;
n Prohibition of defensive shifting, whereby all four infielders must be positioned on the infield dirt, with two on each side of second base, when the pitch is delivered;
n Larger bases, increased from the standard 15 inches square to 18 inches;
n The “double-hook” rule: when a starting pitcher is removed, the incoming reliever is inserted into the batting lineup, replacing the starting designated hitter.
While South Atlantic League rosters were populated by young players at or near the start of their professional careers, the Power’s Atlantic League roster is made up mostly of veterans who have had experience at the highest levels of baseball, including MLB.
The average age of the Power’s starting lineup is 30 years.
There will be some familiar names in that lineup, starting with Sikula, who pitched at all levels of the minor-league system and in foreign leagues in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Canada, Venezuela and Australia.
Pittsburgh Pirates fans will remember Jose Tabata, from 2010 to 2015. Now 32, Tabata will be starting in left field and batting fifth for the Power Friday night.
The other former big-leaguer in the Power’s starting lineup is third baseman and cleanup hitter Alberto Callaspo, whose 10-year MLB career (2006-15) included stops with the Diamondbacks, Royals, Angels, Athletics, Braves and Dodgers.
MLB fans in the region will also recognize Blue Claws pitcher Mat Latos, a 10-season big-leaguer who had back-to-back 14-win seasons for the Reds in 2012-13. Latos will take a back seat in Southern Maryland’s rotation behind Friday’s starter, Daryl Thomson, a 35-year-old right-hander who won Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year honors in 2019 while posting 15-8 record for the Blue Claws.
Minicozzi said the Power will not be at full strength, as six of its signed players are still awaiting visa clearance to the United States from their home countries. Those players include outfielder Rymer Liriano (Dominican Republic), infielder Johnny Paredes (Venezuela), corner infielder Edwin Espinal (Dominican Republic) and infielder Leonardo Reginatto (Brazil).
“Their visas all have been approved, they’re waiting on their passports and they should be here in 10 days to two weeks,” Minicozzi said.
Even without some of its best players available, Minicozzi said the Power is excited to get started.
“We’re ready to rock, man. I feel confident with the guys we have here now,” Minicozzi said. “This might not be our full roster yet, but the ones that are here have gotten their legs under them and are ready to go.”
Jay Silverman, the Power’s director of marketing and production, said there will be no restrictions on attendance and the wearing of masks will be left to the discretion of the individuals attending the game.
Game-day tickets are priced at $8 for general admission and $10 for box seats.