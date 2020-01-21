A new face, but a familiar one, will take the manager’s spot for the West Virginia Power in 2020.
The team announced Tuesday that Eric Farris, the Power’s hitting coach in 2019, has been promoted to manager this season. The rest of the staff for the Seattle Mariners affiliate is brand new — hitting coach Rob Benjamin, pitching coach Nathan Bannister, athletic trainer Dan LaBerry and performance specialist Joe Murray.
The 34-year-old Farris will also be the second player for a Charleston team to later manage a Charleston team. He spent the 2008 season as a Power outfielder when the team was a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate. He joins Greg Mahlberg with that honor. Mahlberg played for the 1980 Charleston Charlies and managed the 1989 Wheelers.
Farris replaces David Berg, who will manage the Class AA Arkansas Travelers in the Mariners system. Berg took last year’s Power pitching coach Alon Leichman with him.
Farris is in his fourth year in the Mariners organization. He worked in player development in 2017 and was hitting coach of the short-season Everett AquaSox in 2018 before coming to Charleston last season. The Brewers selected Farris in the fourth round of the 2007 draft and played 14 games in the majors.
Bannister is a former University of Arizona standout who was a 28th-round pick of the Mariners in 2016. He moved through the minors through 2018, reaching as high as Triple-A Tacoma before becoming a coach. He spent 2019 coaching in the Dominican Summer League.
Benjamin also coached in the DSL last season. Since 2013, Benjamin has been running the RIOT Hitting Academy, an organization he founded focused on giving hitters accurate and precise information to advance their skills.
LaBerry and Murray are in their first years with the Mariners. LaBerry was a graduate assistant trainer at Valparaiso University and an intern with the Atlanta Braves. Murray was an intern at TCU and also spent time at a graduate assistant baseball coach at the University of Washington.
The Power opens its 2020 schedule on April 9 at Appalachian Power Park against Hickory. For more information on the 2020 season at Appalachian Power Park, call 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.