Baseball fans itching to get a look at Charleston’s entry into the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball will get a sneak peek with three preseason exhibition games on May 21, May 22 and May 23 at Appalachian Power Park.
The Power’s inaugural season in the independent Atlantic League starts with the opening regular-season game on Friday, May 28 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Appalachian Power Park. Before that, though, the Power will play May 21, May 22 and May 23 against the Black Sox, a Road Warrior Pro Baseball Team from the Yinzer League, a four-team independent summer development league located in Washington, Pennsylvania.
The Yinzer League has signed and moved over 215 players since 2018 to the top three independent Leagues, including the Atlantic League.
“We are excited to offer our fans an opportunity to get a close-up look at our team before we set out on our quest to win the Atlantic League Championship,” said Power President Chuck Domino.
Exhibition game times have been set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 22 and 5:05 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. Tickets are $5 for each game and are on sale now.