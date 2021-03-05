The West Virginia Power’s roster for its inaugural season in the Atlantic League is starting to come together.
The Power announced Friday, via Twitter, the signing of its first four players for the 2021 season, and all of them have major-league experience.
“All of these guys have big-league time, so we’re really pumped,” said Andy Shea, the Power’s managing partner. “This is a heck of a great start for us.”
The four players are catcher Francisco Arcia, pitcher Arcenio Leon, infielder Jimmy Paredes and pitcher Rob Whalen.
n Paredes, 32, has the most big-league experience after playing for five major-league clubs spanning six seasons — Houston (2011-13), Kansas City (2014), Baltimore (2014-15), Toronto (2016) and Philadephia (2016). In 332 games in the majors, Paredes batted .251 with 20 home runs and 100 RBIs in 332 games.
A 6-foot-3, 200-pound switch-hitter and a native of the Dominican Republic, Paredes has played second base, third base, left field and right field in his professional career. Paredes saw his most playing time with the Orioles in 2015, playing in 104 games with 10 home runs, 42 RBIs and a .275 batting average.
n Whalen, 27, was selected by the New York Mets in the 12th round of the 2012 draft out of Haines City, Florida. He played for the Atlanta Braves in 2016 and for the Seattle Mariners in 2017-18. A 6-2, 220-pound right-hander, Whalen started six games for the Braves as a 22-year-old rookie in 2016, going 1-2 with a 6.27 ERA.
n Arcia, 28, appeared in 40 games for the Los Angeles Angels in 2018, hitting .204 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 106 plate appearances. A left-handed hitter, he was first signed out of his native Venezuela at age 17 in 2007 by the New York Yankees.
Arcia, listed at 5-11 and 200 pounds, spent 13 seasons in the minor leagues and nine in the Venezuelan winter leagues. He spent parts of three seasons (2010-12) playing for the Class A Charleston (S.C.) RiverDogs of the South Atlantic League, so this summer won’t be the first time he’s played at Appalachian Power Park, the Power’s home field.
n Leon, 34, is a 6-3, 222-pound right-hander and another native of Venezuela. His big-league experience includes six games, all in relief, for the Detroit Tigers in 2017. He posted a 12.15 ERA in 62/3 innings.
Originally signed by the Houston Astros in 2005, Leon has 12 minor league seasons under his belt and also played 11 seasons in Venezuelan and Mexican winter leagues. He also has South Atlantic League experience, playing for Lexington in 2009-10.
Shea said more announcements of player procurement will be trickling out over the coming weeks. The Power and the Lexington Legends, the other first-year team in the eight-team Atlantic League and a former rival of the Power in the South Atlantic League, are starting from scratch in putting together their rosters.
“We’re very behind compared to the other teams in the league,” Shea said, “but I like where we’re headed.”