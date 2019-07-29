Austin Shenton singled in Julio Rodriguez in the top of the 10th inning and Dayeison Arias slammed the door shut in the bottom as the visiting West Virginia Power held on for a 4-3 win at Rome in extra innings on Monday afternoon.
Rodriguez also homered in the game, using a third-inning blast to tie the game at 1 after Rome picked up a tally in the first. He finished with a pair of RBIs.
Reeves Martin picked up his first win in tossing scoreless eighth and ninth innings to bridge the game to Arias, who earned his 10th save.
Ryan Ramiz led the Power offense, going 3 for 4 with Matt Sanders finishing 2 for 5.
Shea Langeliers, Drew Campbell and Greg Cullen each had RBI singles for the Braves. Campbell went 3 for 5 with Jose Bermudez also turning in a multi-hit effort, going 2 for 5 with a double.
West Virginia (18-20) will return home to begin a seven-game homestand on Wednesday with the opener of a three-game set against Greensboro. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Josias De Los Santos (2-6, 5.22 ERA) will start for the Power while the Grasshoppers will counter with righty Steven Jennings (5-9, 5.02 ERA).