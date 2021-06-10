The West Virginia Power's Thursday night home game against the Lexington Legends has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game has been rescheduled to be played as a part of a July 5 doubleheader at Power Park. First pitch for the doubleheader is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. and gates will open at 4 p.m.
Thursday's game was West Virginia's second postponement in a row as the Power's Wednesday matchup against Lexington was -- also washed out and will be made up as a part of a July 3 doubleheader at Power Park. Start time for that doubleheader will be 5:05 p.m. and gates will open at 4 p.m.
The Power's next game is a home affair Friday against High Point with a scheduled 7:05 p.m. first pitch.