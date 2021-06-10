The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Power's Thursday night home game against the Lexington Legends has been postponed due to inclement weather. 

The game has been rescheduled to be played as a part of a July 5 doubleheader at Power Park. First pitch for the doubleheader is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. and gates will open at 4 p.m.

Thursday's game was West Virginia's second postponement in a row as the Power's Wednesday matchup against Lexington was -- also washed out and will be made up as a part of a July 3 doubleheader at Power Park. Start time for that doubleheader will be 5:05 p.m. and gates will open at 4 p.m.

The Power's next game is a home affair Friday against High Point with a scheduled 7:05 p.m. first pitch.