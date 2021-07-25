Miles Williams hit two two-run home runs, Dominic Bethancourt went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and Arik Sikula picked up his team-best fourth win of the season as the West Virginia Power defeated the Gastonia Honey Hunters 9-2 Saturday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park.
In the rubber match of the three-game series, Williams gave the Power (21-30) a 2-0 lead with his blast to left-center field in the bottom of the second, and his two-run shot in the eighth provided insurance in the West Virginia win.
Sikula (4-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked none.
The Power bullpen — Luis Guzman (two innings) and Max Tannenbaum and Mike Broadway (one inning each) — finished it off with four perfect innings of relief.
Bethancourt delivered an RBI single after Williams’ first homer to put the Power ahead 3-0 in the second inning.
West Virginia upped its lead to 7-0 with four runs in the bottom of the third. Edwin Espinal drove in the first with a double, Nate Easley followed with a run-scoring infield single and Bethancourt capped the rally with a two-run base hit.
Gastonia (23-29) got on the board against Sikula in the fifth inning on Josh Sale’s two-run home run, his 18th of the season, tying him with Lancaster’s Caleb Gindl for the Atlantic League lead. Sale’s 52 RBIs are also tops in the league.
Jacinto Garcia (0-2) took the loss for Gastonia. The Power touched him up for seven runs (four earned) and eight hits in 22/3 innings.
Following a league-wide off day Monday, the Power starts a three-game home series with the Lancaster Barnstormers. Tuesday’s game is set for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch, while Wednesday’s and Thursday’s games are schedule to start at 7:05 p.m.