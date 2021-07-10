WALDORF, Md. — The West Virginia Power came back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader, earning a split Saturday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.
Southern Maryland won the first game 8-0 in seven innings, and had a 2-0 lead in the seven-inning nightcap after scoring single runs in the first two innings off Power starter Junior Figueroa.
But Figueroa (1-0), a 21-year-old right-hander from Venezuela making his Power debut, shut down the Blue Crabs over the next three innings to gain the win.
The Power (17-21) evened the score with two runs in the top of the fourth on RBI singles by Edwin Espinal and Justin Henle.
West Virginia then scored what proved to be the winning run in the top of the sixth. Alberto Callaspo drilled a one-out double, moved to third on back-to-back walks by Espinal and Henle and scored on Dominic Bethancourt's infield hit with the bases loaded.
Mat Latos took over for Southern Maryland reliever Endrys Briceno (1-2) and struck out the next two Power batters to end the threat.
Now with a 3-2 lead, Figueroa was pulled after allowing two runs on three hits with four walks and two strikeouts in five innings.
Maddux Conger pitched a scoreless sixth inning for the Power, then Arcenio Leon wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to earn his second save.
Callaspo, Espinal, Henle and Rymer Liriano each had two hits for the Power, which outhit Southern Maryland (21-18) 9-4.
Game 1: Blue Crabs 8, Power 0
Michael Devine pitched a seven-inning shutout and the Blue Crabs used a five-run second inning to the shutout win in the opener.
Devine (5-2) struck out seven and walked none.
Southern Maryland got a leadoff home run from Josh McAdams, his seventh of the season, to start the big second inning off Power starter Emmanuel Rosario (0-1), who allowed seven runs on seven hits with eight walks in three-plus innings. With two outs, David Harris hit a three-run double to give the Blue Crabs a 5-0 lead.
Rosario was lifted after issuing two walks to start the bottom of the fourth, replaced by Spencer Bivens. With two outs, Southern Maryland’s Joe DeLuca delivered a two-run single and the Blue Crabs added another run on an RBI hit by Miles Williams.
After Saturday night’s doubleheader, the teams conclude their three-game series with a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday.
•••
Contracts of nine West Virginia Power players have been purchased by Sultanes de Monterrey of the Mexican League.
The latest three are outfielder Jose Tabata and pitchers Elih Villanueva and Jean Machi. It brings the number of Power players signed by either major-league organizations or the Mexican league to nine.
Tabata, who played parts of six seasons (2010-15) with the Pittsburgh Pirates, batted .354 in 28 games with the Power, with four home runs and 18 RBIs.
Villanueva, who reached the majors with the Florida Marlins in 2011, made seven starts with the Power, going 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA. The right-hander struck out 37 in 37 innings.
Machi, who won a World Series championship with the San Francisco Giants in 2014, pitched in 10 games with the Power, going 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA and three saves. He struck out 12 in 9 1/3 innings.
The previous six Power players that signed with a major-league organization or Mexican League team are pitcher Rob Whalen (Minnesota Twins), catcher Francisco Arcia (Los Angeles Angels), pitcher Erik Manoah (Twins), pitcher Mike Broadway (Yucatan Leones of the Mexican League), pitcher Diego Moreno (Washington Nationals) and infielder Jimmy Paredes (Tijuana Toros, Mexican League).