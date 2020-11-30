Major League Baseball and USA Baseball announced Monday that the Morgantown-based West Virginia Black Bears, formerly a member of the New York-Penn League, will be one of five founding members of the newly created MLB Draft League, an amateur baseball league with rosters populated by top draft-eligible college prospects.
The announcement is the latest development in the shifting landscape of MLB’s minor league restructuring for the 2021 season. The first came on Sept. 29, when the Appalachian League -- formerly a rookie league with direct MLB affiliation -- announced it will become a wood-bat league for rising freshman and sophomore college players next summer, playing a 54-game schedule.
With Princeton and Bluefield part of the revamped Appalachian League, the Charleston-based West Virginia Power is the only one of the state’s previously MLB-affiliated minor league clubs without a home for the 2021 season.
The Power, which was the low Class A South Atlantic League affiliate of the Seattle Mariners in 2019 -- and remained so when all minor league operations shut down for the 2020 season in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic -- fell into baseball limbo last week when the Mariners announced their reconstituted affiliations for the 2021 season and the list did not include the Power.
Monday’s MLB Draft League announcement, delivered on MLB.com, offered a shred of hope that there could be baseball at Appalachian Power Park this summer.
“The League is in advanced discussions with a sixth team and hopes to announce in the coming weeks,” the release said.
But David Kahn, the Power’s broadcast and media relations manager, said he doesn’t know if the Charleston club will be affected by the MLB Draft League.
“I’ve got no info for you on that,” Kahn said.
Besides the West Virginia Black Bears, the four founding teams in the MLB Draft League are the Mahoning Valley (Pa.) Scrappers, State College (Pa.) Spikes, Trenton (N.J.) Thunder and Williamsport (Pa.) Crosscutters.
The new league will play a 68-game schedule, beginning in late May and playing through early August. An All-Star break will be included in the schedule, centered around MLB’s annual draft, which has been moved from early June to early July.