A new class was inducted into the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Mountaineer Hotel in Williamson. From left are Doug Whaley, accepting for his father Bobby Whaley; Stacie Fletcher-Beckett; Olivia Banks-Nelson; Burke Taylor; Tony Austin, accepting for his brother Harvey Austin; and Ralph Pyszkowski.
Former Williamson basketball head coach Allan Hatcher speaks to a sellout crowd at the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony and 25th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, inside the Mountaineer Hotel in Williamson.
Founding Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame President Greg Smith speaks at the Class of 2022 induction ceremony and 25th anniversary celebration Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Mountaineer Hotel in Williamson.
A new class was inducted into the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Mountaineer Hotel in Williamson. From left are Doug Whaley, accepting for his father Bobby Whaley; Stacie Fletcher-Beckett; Olivia Banks-Nelson; Burke Taylor; Tony Austin, accepting for his brother Harvey Austin; and Ralph Pyszkowski.
Former Williamson basketball head coach Allan Hatcher speaks to a sellout crowd at the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 induction ceremony and 25th anniversary celebration on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, inside the Mountaineer Hotel in Williamson.
Founding Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame President Greg Smith speaks at the Class of 2022 induction ceremony and 25th anniversary celebration Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Mountaineer Hotel in Williamson.
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A capacity crowd was on hand in the ballroom of the historic Mountaineer Hotel on Saturday as the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame held its Class of 2022 induction ceremony and a 25th anniversary celebration.
More than 100 people were on hand as the WHS Hall of Fame board of directors inducted the 24th class of distinguished former Wolfpack athletes into the illustrious group.
The six new inductees were Harvey Austin, class of 1975; Olivia Banks-Nelson, class of 2011; Stacie Fletcher-Beckett, class of 1996; Ralph Pyszkowski, class of 1997; Burke Taylor III, class of 1975; and Bobby Whaley, class of 1959.
Four of the six inductees were in attendance to be inducted but all six were represented. Accepting for Harvey Austin was his brother Tony, while accepting for Bobby Whaley was his son Doug.
In addition to inducting the Hall’s Class of 2022, the Hall of Fame board of directors held a special recognition and reunion of the 1983 Williamson Wolfpack Class AA state championship team, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary this coming school year.
Several team members and former coaches were in attendance, including head coach Allan Hatcher, who served as keynote speaker.
The Hall of Fame board also honored individuals with a new “Friend of the Pack” honor award given to individuals the board deems to have made exceptional contributions to the success of Williamson High School’s athletics program during its 101-year history.
The 2022 Friends of the Pack recipients were the late June Blevins and Jeanette McCoy. The families of both Blevins and McCoy were on hand to accept the awards.
Founding WHS Athletic Hall of Fame President Greg Smith was also included in the ceremonies as he gave special remarks to the crowd regarding the 25th anniversary of the Hall.
The 25th anniversary celebration included two events, beginning with a meet-and-greet reception on Friday and the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet on Saturday. Both events took place at the Mountaineer Hotel in downtown Williamson.
The WHS Hall of Fame board announced that the 26th induction ceremony and reception will be held Aug. 4 and 5 in 2023.
The board also announced plans to honor the 1964 Class AA basketball and 1965 Class AA baseball state championship teams in 2023.