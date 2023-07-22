One of Logan’s own in Jeff “Hoopie” Williamson is coming home to be the next coach of the Wildcats’ boys basketball team, and he is excited for the opportunity.
Williamson is from Ramage, in Boone County, and he is a 2005 graduate of Logan who played for the Wildcats when they beat Westside for the 2005 Class AA state championship. He was a Logan assistant from 2015-2018.
Williamson’s last coaching position was as the coach at Garden City High School in Kansas. He was there for two seasons before being hired as the new leader of the Wildcats last month.
“To be honest with you, it was definitely a surprise because it just sort of happened here in the past few weeks,” Williamson said of his new opportunity. “I kind of thought it was not an option, sort of off the table, and then things sort of came together. To put it short, I’m ecstatic to be coming home.”
For Williamson, timing is everything, and he said that played into his decision to come home and lead the Wildcats.
“I think whenever you travel as many places as I’ve been, the miles that I’ve walked and interactions with the people that I’ve been able to meet, I think it gives you a little bit different perception of the other places you’ve been and especially where you’ve grown up,” Williamson said by phone from the Sunflower State. “I think there’s something to say about home, and that was the biggest thing for me, because Garden City is a fantastic place.
“If you’ve ever been to Garden City, you wouldn’t really expect it, but it’s a fantastic place with some fantastic people. If it wasn’t Logan, if it wasn’t home, I probably wouldn’t leave Garden City. That’s how good of a place it is out here. Again, it’s home, and I think timing is everything. I think the best time for me to come home is now.”
Williamson also had stints at Woodward High School in Oklahoma (2018-2021 and Tamassee-Salem High School in South Carolina 2014-2015. He has served as a college assistant as West Virginia Tech, Salem University and Rio Grande (Ohio).
“It was 5A and 6A basketball,” Williamson said of his time in the Midwest. “It was just a completely different style, completely different dynamic atmospheres, but I think it prepared me a lot for who I am today because, again, when you coach in one region or you just stay in one area, you kind of only get to see that one style of basketball. Being able to go to Ohio, South Carolina, Oklahoma and now Kansas, it’s given me a different perception on what’s needed to win and different ways you can win.”
During Williamson’s first season at Garden City, the Buffaloes were a full-court pressure, man-to-man, up-tempo team. They wanted to score 80 to 90 points a game, and did for the most part, he said.
Then, in Williamson’s second year, Garden City played a 2-3 zone the majority of the year, he said, with three players 6-foot-5 or taller.
“You just have to play with the hand that you’re dealt,” Williamson said. “If you have a bunch of big guys, it’s not advantageous to press. But if you have a bunch of guards, we’re going to try to get it up and down the floor, try to score some points and try to tire some people out. I’m not a coach that’s too proud that’s going to say, we’re going to win or lose this way. We’re going to go with the type of talent that we have.”
Williamson replaces Zach Green, who coached Logan for the previous seven seasons and compiled a record of 117-51.
Green led the Wildcats to the state tournament in 2022. Logan last season reached a Class AAA Region IV co-final, but fell to Ripley, 78-66.
“I think [Green] did a fantastic job, and I think whenever you look back at what he did, he was able to grow the program, stabilize everything and put it in a position to be successful,” Williamson said. “Again, I think if you look back and you look at who they had to play during Zach’s tenure, and then you look at the injuries they encountered this past year alone, you just never know what’s going to happen. For everything that he did, I think it’s a fantastic job.”
Williamson has 14 years of experience as a coach and has won two high school state championships. He has mentored 16 all-conference players and 10 all-state players and has watched 26 players attain college scholarships, while five signed professional contracts.
At Garden City, Williamson was tabbed as the Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year last season. He was also picked as a 2023 Kansas State Coach of the Year finalist.
At Woodward, he was a two-time Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Coach selection along with a 2021 Region I Coach of the Year pick and a 2021 Oklahoma State Coach of the Year finalist.
The Logan product thinks the main reason he’s been successful throughout his journey is that he understands that coaches win and lose with people.
“Every young man in that uniform, they’re more than just a player,” Williamson said. “They’re a student. They’re a human being. Again, it’s about relationships and just making sure that everybody, especially the boys in the uniforms, understand that you care about them more than just who they are as a player. You care about them for who they are as a person. I think that’s been the key to my success is relationships. I think if you really care, everything else will take care of itself.”