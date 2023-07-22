Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Last month, Jeff “Hoopie” Williamson made the decision to return home and become the new coach of Logan High School boys basketball.

 Submitted photo

One of Logan’s own in Jeff “Hoopie” Williamson is coming home to be the next coach of the Wildcats’ boys basketball team, and he is excited for the opportunity.

Williamson is from Ramage, in Boone County, and he is a 2005 graduate of Logan who played for the Wildcats when they beat Westside for the 2005 Class AA state championship. He was a Logan assistant from 2015-2018.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

