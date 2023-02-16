MORGANTOWN -- Winfield claimed three event state championships and George Washington chimed in with two on the first day of the WVSSAC state swim meet at Mylan Park Aquatic Center on Thursday.
Winfield's Maddie Foster won the 200-meter freestyle and the 100-meter butterfly crowns, while Madi McGlothlen snared the 200-meter individual medley and the Patriots girls claimed the 200-meter medley relay.
Abram Bias handed the Generals boys a title in the 100-meter freestyle.
Among other Kanawha Valley competitors, Hurricane's Bradley Boyd won the boys 200-meter individual medley and Nick Lugo of Jefferson took home the 100-meter butterfly boys hardware.
Morgantown swam in five championship finals on the night with the boys in the 200-meter medley relay and individual race, and the 100-meter butterfly with freshman Christian Hammer swimming the two solo finals.
On the girls side, Yale commit and defending state champion Caroline Riggs, along with teammate Lillian Linscheid, competed in the 200-meter freestyle race. Junior Delaney Householder took to the pool in the 200-meter medley.
Riggs and Winfield’s Maddie Foster were separated by just 0.37 seconds in the preliminaries coming into the final in the evening. Through the first 100 meters, Riggs had built a slight advantage over Foster and seemed to be in prime position to defend her title.
However, Foster used some impressive turns to close the gap between herself and Riggs over the next 50 meters, setting herself up to overtake the leader and eventually winning the race by a slim margin.
“Caroline and Maddie are great competitors and they both put on a great show,” Morgantown coach Eric Householder said of the race. “Caroline is a great swimmer and competitor, but she is an even better person and teammate. She has nothing to be ashamed of and I know she will come back [Friday] ready to go.”
Riggs finished second in the state in the 200-meter freestyle race with a time of 1.51.12. Lillian Linscheid took home sixth in the state with a time of 2.00.03.
Delaney Householder stepped up to the block next in the 200-meter medley final and finished second in the state with a time of 2.09.12.
The boys side finished 3rd overall in the 200-meter medley relay with the team of Christian Hammer, Daniel Hammer, Carter Redelman and Lake Embrey, the only team event for the evening for them. Individually, senior Lake Embrey won the consolation final in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1.51.96. Then freshman Christian Hammer earned two important results in his two races, finishing fourth in the 200-meter medley at 2.03.43, and second in the 100-meter butterfly in 52.89.
The Morgantown boys team sits in first place after day one with 70 points, 5.5 points ahead of second-place Parkersburg South, the defending state champions.
“Very proud of the job our boys did on day one to be leading,” Householder said. “The girls are doing great too, we are a little behind but have two strong relays and a lot of chances to bring in points [on Friday].”
“The message is just to keep swimming fast, have fun, and enjoy the moment,” he said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how the adjustment is at day two. They are an amazing group and I know they will be great.”
Thursday's winners
Girls
200 medley relay — George Washington
200 freestyle — Maddie Foster, Winfield
200 individual medley — Madi McGlothen, George Washington