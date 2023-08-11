Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The county between Cabell and Kanawha — call it Putt-nam.

Winfield finished first and Hurricane second Friday, representing Putnam County well in the Duke Ridgely Invitational golf tournament at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.

