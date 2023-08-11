HUNTINGTON — The county between Cabell and Kanawha — call it Putt-nam.
Winfield finished first and Hurricane second Friday, representing Putnam County well in the Duke Ridgely Invitational golf tournament at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.
The Generals shot 221, besting the Redskins by two strokes in the event named for the former The Herald-Dispatch sports editor from 1919 through 1959. Host Cabell Midland placed third at 231, followed by Fairland at 241, Ironton 253, Gallia Academy A 256, Spring Valley 254, Cabell Midland C 254, Cabell Midland B 262, Hurricane B 263, Huntington High 277, Gallia Academy B 279, Chesapeake 289, Spring Valley B 289, Wayne 316 and Cross Lanes Christian 381.
“We hoped we could come down and be competitive,” Winfield coach Dean Bowers said. “That’s always the goal of any event you enter. These guys all work hard year-round. That makes a big difference in being competitive from the start and not necessarily get tuned up and get into season shape, if you will.”
Three Generals made the all-tournament team. Jackson Woodburn and Stephen McDavid each shot 1-over-par 72. Andrew Johnson carded a 76. Preston Kieffer rounded out the team’s scores with an 85.
Hurricane’s Savannah Hawkins took medalist honors with a 2-under 69.
She was joined on the all-tournament team by teammate Carson O’Dell, who fired a 74. Tanner Sutphin shot 80 and Kellen Pauley 82 to round out the Redskins’ scoring.
Hawkins held steady at 1-under most of the way, but made a long birdie putt on No. 17 to knock off another stroke on a hot, breezy day.
“The goal today was to make par and let the birdies come,” Hawkins said. “I feel like I did a good job of that.”
Hawkins said playing throughout the summer helped sharpen her game for the high school season.
“I’m excited for my senior season and playing team golf,” Hawkins said. “It’s my favorite time of the year.”
Also making the all-tournament team was Fairland’s Jeremiah Fizer, who shot 72, Cabell Midland’s Carson Sargent, who shot 74, and Spring Valley’s Sammy Shy and Bailey Christian, each of whom shot 77.
“There were a lot of great teams,” Bowers said. “They fought the whole time. They didn’t blow anybody away, but they certainly held their own and got it done.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
