Steve Crosier has seen a lot of baseball from a lot of different perspectives.
Owing to his lifelong journey on the diamond, the Winfield native and longtime coach is scheduled to be featured in an upcoming book from the Association of Professional Ball Players of America (APBPA).
The APBPA, formed in Los Angeles in 1924 with the help of players such as Babe Ruth, and currently headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, has grown to more than 100,000 members.
In order to celebrate its upcoming 100th anniversary, the APBPA hopes its planned book will share stories of interest to baseball fans everywhere. It is expected to be come out in late fall or early winter.
"We will be publishing a Special Collector's Edition Oral History Book with stories that help preserve our brotherhood's history,'' the group said on its website. "We have to save your stories and preserve our history for the generations to come.
"Unfortunately, we have lost too many brothers and with them all of their stories ... gone ... lost forever.''
That's where the APBPA thinks members like Crosier, 61, can pitch in.
He's had 39 years of coaching in high school, college and pro baseball -- in a variety of roles, with most of it happening in West Virginia -- and all the while serving 30-plus years as a full-time teacher in the Kanawha Valley, mainly in the field of special education.
Talk about a double play -- during his months of summer vacation as a teacher, Crosier found the time to fit in 12 years of coaching professional baseball between 2002-2018 with the Mets, Marlins and Rays organizations, usually as a strength and conditioning coach.
"Even though I got a late start in the field,'' Crosier said, "for this to work, I had to have good administrators in Kanawha and Putnam counties, and I was fortunate to work with good administrators who'd try to help me as much as they can.''
Here are highlights of Crosier's criss-crossing career:
High school
* Head baseball coach at South Charleston from 1986-97, starting at age 23, winning nearly 300 games and twice reaching the Class AAA state
tournament finals. Also served as an assistant basketball coach with the Black Eagles under Bob Dawson.
* Seven seasons as a teacher and assistant basketball coach at Riverside 1999-2006
* Teacher, assistant baseball coach at Nitro 2008-2015; part of Class AAA title teams in 2008 and 2010
* Teacher, assistant basketball coach at Poca 2016-18
* Teacher, assistant baseball coach at Buffalo; teacher at George Washington Middle School
College
* Two years as an assistant baseball coach at the University of Charleston 1998-99
* At the recommendation of a former player, accepted a job as strength and conditioning coach from 2007-08 with the men's basketball team at New Mexico State, coached by Reggie Theus. The Aggies won the Western Athletic Tournament in 2007 and played Texas and Kevin Durant in the NCAA Tournament that year, losing 79-67.
* Coached a college-aged team in the Valley Baseball League in Virginia
* Served as an assistant coach at WVU Tech in Beckley in 2023.
Professional
* Started out as an associate scout with the Milwaukee Brewers from 1990-97 while coaching at South Charleston High.
* Conditioning specialist with the Capital City Bombers of the Mets organization in 2002, starting his pro coaching/training career at age 40
* Conditioning specialist with the Kingsport Mets of the Appalachian League 2003-06
* Worked in the Tampa Bay Rays training complex in the Gulf Coast League 2009, 2016-17
* Strength coach for the Princeton Rays, 2011, 2013, 2015
* Hitting coach for the West Virginia Miners, 2012, 2014; part of a Prospect League championship team in 2012
* Gulf Coast rookie league strength and conditioning coach at the Miami Marlins' multi-team base in Jupiter, Florida
* Featured on 12 baseball cards marking his 12 years in pro baseball
Other
* Still involved in athletics with baseball camps and clinics and is a regular on the Courtside With Coach Crist podcast, working with former state high school basketball coach Greg Crist.
* Serves as the baseball chairman of Tex Williams' Artie Museum in Raleigh County, where he was among those inducted into the rolls of the West Virginia Sports Legends at the facility.
Crosier, who recently moved from South Charleston to Raleigh County, estimates that he's coached in 1,000 minor league games, 800 in high school and 500 in college.
"I don’t know many people who have done that at all three levels and in two sports,'' Crosier said in a 2016 Gazette-Mail interview.
And that doesn't even include Crosier's accomplishments as a standout athlete at Winfield, where he played baseball and basketball. He's been added to either a Hall of Fame or Wall of Fame at Winfield, SC and West Virginia State, where he played for Hall of Fame Coach Calvin Bailey and was twice selected to the All-West Virginia Conference baseball team (1983-84), and was honorable mention All-America those seasons.
His varied background in several sports doubtlessly piqued the interest of the APBPA in its quest to cover all the bases when it came to telling stories about its baseball brethren.
"Athletics — pro baseball and Division I basketball — have allowed me to be in 31 states and Canada,'' Crosier said. "I’ve worked in the Dominican Republic and with the Mets in winter ball. I’ve been in Mexico and to Hawaii with New Mexico State men’s basketball. I’ve been to Puerto Rico.
“I probably would never have been to those places otherwise. Through athletics, I’ve done a lot of traveling.''