Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

photo
Buy Now

West Virginia native Steve Crosier (left) worked with players at the Tampa Bay Rays’ Gulf Coast League training complex in Port Charlotte, Fla., in 2016-17.

 Submitted photo

Steve Crosier has seen a lot of baseball from a lot of different perspectives.

Owing to his lifelong journey on the diamond, the Winfield native and longtime coach is scheduled to be featured in an upcoming book from the Association of Professional Ball Players of America (APBPA).

Stories you might like

Tags