The Marshall University women’s basketball team connected on all 17 of its free throw attempts and had four players score in double figures to down UTSA 66-53 Thursday evening at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
The Herd (10-13, 5-7 Conference USA) pick up their third win in the last four games.
Savannah Wheeler and Taylor Pearson scored 13 points each to lead Marshall, while Khadijia Brooks added 11 points and Princess Clemons tallied 10 points and five steals.
Karrington Donald paced the Roadrunners (6-17, 2-10) with 21 points and Evelyn Omemmah contributed 14.