The West Virginia State and University of Charleston women’s basketball teams were playing for much more than just pride in their rivalry match-up on Saturday afternoon, with both ranked in the Atlantic Region.
The Yellow Jackets earned a key victory, defeating UC 85-82 on the road at the Wehrle Innovation Center in the Mountain East Conference to sweep the season series with their rivals and tie their single-season school record in wins.
WVSU improved to 22-5 overall and 17-5 in league play, and clinched the No. 2 seed in the MEC Tournament. The victory also figures to go a long way toward clinching a berth in the Division II NCAA Tournament.
The MEC Tournament begins on Wednesday in Wheeling. WVSU will play on Thursday at noon against the winner of the Concord-Notre Dame game to be played on Wednesday. UC (21-7, 16-6) is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 seed Wheeling on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
WVSU is ranked No. 4 and UC No. 8 in the rankings, with the top eight making the NCAA Tournament. Both were coming off a loss in their last game, adding more importance to Saturday.
“This is a huge win for our ladies,” WVSU coach Charles Marshall said. “They knew how important this game was. The main thing for us today was to just play hard. This game had nothing to do with Xs and Os. I’m overjoyed with the effort and that we were able to sweep UC.”
Marshall was proud of the program for tying their school win record and possibly earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
“It is huge for our kids and the program,” Marshall said. “They deserve it and have worked hard from Day One. The seniors have been committed through the process. I’m excited for everyone on our team, but I’m more excited for the seniors. They stuck with us and they believed.”
Meanwhile, UC coach Tianna Kelly feels confident in the Golden Eagles' chances in the MEC Tournament after having won it the past two seasons. They are senior-laden with nine on the team, including four starters.
“We have done very well in the tournament and that is typically when we peak,” Kelly said. “I’m proud of them and I like our odds. It is huge having so many seniors. All of our seniors have won a championship. They know what it takes. The entire team is focused on the mission.”
Kelly mentioned she doesn’t pay much attention to the regional rankings but knows they are on the bubble.
“I stopped looking at it a while back,” Kelly said. “I just thought it was more important to focus on us. I’m aware of it and I’m not sure where we will be after today, but we were in this position last year in a must-win spot, and we were able to get it done.”
The game was close throughout, with WVSU leading by four points with 1:31 left. That’s when Yellow Jackets guard Hannah Shriver made key plays down the stretch to help them seal the win.
Shriver, a senior, hit a layup to make it a six-point lead. After a UC basket, she made a 3-pointer at the top of the key with 47 seconds left to create some distance. Shriver also hit 4 of 4 free throws in the final seconds.
The Golden Eagles hit three 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to give themselves a chance. After former Winfield standout Z.Z. Russell hit one of two free throws with 3.2 seconds to play, UC’s Trinity Palacio attempted a desperation heave that would have tied it, but it was off the mark.
Shriver was happy to be able to contribute heavily toward WVSU's win and be a key part of the rising program.
“It is awesome for our program,” Shriver said. “I’m just thankful I was able to help out my team. I was trying to do whatever I could because they have had my back. On the 3, I was trying to get it inside. They knew we were looking for Anysa (Jordan) so they doubled down, so I just had to step up and take the shot.”
Jordan led five double-figure scorers with 20 points for the Yellow Jackets. Shriver finished with 15 points, Russell produced 12 points, and Destiny Fields and Shelby Harmeyer netted 11 each.
Palacio tallied a game-high 22 points for UC, followed closely by Markyia McCormick with 21 points. Clarrissa Francis added 16 points for the Golden Eagles.