Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia State and University of Charleston women’s basketball teams were playing for much more than just pride in their rivalry match-up on Saturday afternoon, with both ranked in the Atlantic Region.

The Yellow Jackets earned a key victory, defeating UC 85-82 on the road at the Wehrle Innovation Center in the Mountain East Conference to sweep the season series with their rivals and tie their single-season school record in wins.