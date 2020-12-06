The West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its fourth win of the season with its 79-73 overtime defeat of Tennessee on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum.
The victory was WVU’s first overtime game since Feb. 17 against Oklahoma in Morgantown.
Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers in scoring with a career-high 27 points. Junior guard Madisen Smith tallied a season-high 16 points. Sophomore guard Kirsten Deans finished in double figures for the third time this season with 11 points. Junior forward Kari Niblack also tallied 11 points in the victory, while sophomore forward Esmery Martinez posted 10 points.
Gondrezick led the scoring effort for the Mountaineers in the first quarter, scoring 11 points as WVU took a 17-15 lead at the end of the first.
The teams went back and forth for the remaining three quarters and Tennessee took the lead with just under five minutes to go in the game, but a 3-pointer from Smith and layup from Deans helped West Virginia tie the game with 12 seconds remaining. At the end of regulation, WVU and Tennessee were tied at 66.
In overtime, sophomore guard Jayla Hemingway, Deans and Smith each made a pair of free throws over the final minute to help the Mountaineers secure the win.
The Mountaineers shot 25 of 63 (39.7%) from the field, including 9 of 24 (37.5%) from the 3-point range. WVU was 20 of 30 (66.7%) from the free-throw line.
West Virginia hosts Baylor Thursday at 7 p.m. for its 2020-21 Big 12 opener at the WVU Coliseum.
Marshall 69, Radford 58: The Thundering Herd defeated Radford in its season opener using a stingy defense and the play of guard Savannah Wheeler to close the game on a 15-3 run Sunday at the Cam Henderson Center.
Marshall allowed just one field goal over the last 7:10 of game action, and Wheeler took over, getting to the rim and the foul line at will as the Herd closed out its first win in nearly nine months.
Wheeler scored a team-high 25 points — 15 in the second half, including a late surge in which she got to the line consistently after running time off the shot clock.
The 25 points matched her career high, set against Florida Atlantic last season.
Alexis Johnson came off the bench to score 12 points and grab nine rebounds while post presence Lorelei Roper also had nine points and eight rebounds. The two combined for nine offensive rebounds, which led to additional opportunities.
Radford (0-2) got 18 points from Makaila Wilson in the loss, but she was kept scoreless over the last 9:18 as Marshall pulled away. Rachel LaLonde also had 12 points for the Highlanders.
Part of Marshall’s defensive success as the game wore on came by closing out better on Radford’s shooters.
The Highlanders hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter to jump to an early advantage, but Marshall did a better job of contesting and securing rebounds to turn the game in its favor.
Radford did not have a field goal in the first 5:39 of the second quarter as the Herd went on a 15-2 run, capped by five straight points from Wheeler to take a 30-19 advantage.
Marshall’s competition takes a massive leap forward this week when the team travels to take on No. 11 Kentucky at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lexington.