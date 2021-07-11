Cathleen Wong of Parkersburg shot one-over par 71 in the first of the 98th West Virginia Women’s Amateur Open on Sunday at Berry Hills Country Club. She holds the lead in the field of 22 golfers.
She is one stroke ahead of Huntington’s Susan Glasby who carded a score of two-over par 72. Emily Holzopfel of Rayland and Torren Kalaskey of Charleston are tied for third with a score of five-over 75.
Standing alone in fifth with a score of eight-over 78 is Oceana’s Kerri-Anne Cook. Molly McLean of Vienna is in sixth as she carded a score of nine-over 79. Moundsvilles’s Kailey Pettit shot 11-over par 81 to finish the day in seventh. To round out the top 10, there is a three-way tie for eighth. Christine Derienzo of Charleston, Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane and Emma Nicol of Charleston shot 12-over 82.
The second round of the tournament begins on Monday at approximately 7 a.m. and the final round of the tournament is scheduled for Tuesday.