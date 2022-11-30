Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia officially has its next athletic director.

Wren Baker, who had served as athletic director at North Texas since 2016, was announced Wednesday as WVU’s next vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics.

