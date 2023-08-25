Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Parkersburg South captured its first win of the season by blowing past Capital 83-26 Friday night at Laidley Field in Charleston.

The Patriots were led by senior Gage Wright. Wright piled in five total touchdowns, including an 88-yard return on the opening kickoff.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

Tags