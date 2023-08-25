Parkersburg South captured its first win of the season by blowing past Capital 83-26 Friday night at Laidley Field in Charleston.
The Patriots were led by senior Gage Wright. Wright piled in five total touchdowns, including an 88-yard return on the opening kickoff.
“Gage is Gage in all three phases,” Parkersburg South coach Nathan Tanner said. “We have a lot of great players, but he’s had a special football career at Parkersburg South. It’s cool to see him capitalize on his opportunities. The way he runs reminds me of Walter Payton. He’s fast and elusive, and when he has to be violent, he runs physically.”
Capital showed flashes of improvement Friday evening after a 3-7 record in 2022, which included a 59-0 loss to the Patriots in Parkersburg.
“I was excited to see us go out there, line up and compete,” Cougars coach Mark Mason said. “Our kids went out there and did the best they could. I enjoyed watching them continue to fight.”
Mason feels hopeful of his team’s continuous for weeks to come.
“The best is yet to come,” Mason said. “We’re very young. I’m excited at how we executed on offense and some things on defense. We need to sharpen a few things up, especially on special teams. We’ll be OK.”
Six different Parkersburg South players found the end zone, including two players scoring twice, Wright and Collin Hayes.
The Patriots’ 83 points marked the first time a Capital team has allowed 80 or more points.
“We came out and completed the objectives we set,” Tanner said.
“Prior to the game, we told our kids that we wanted to overwhelm them with what we do with tempo, playing fast and violent, and did that in all three phases. I’m proud of our kids for that.”
Capital went three-and-out on its opening possession, netting 5 yards.
Wright scored touchdowns on Parkersburg South’s first two offensive possessions before the Cougars found the end zone late in the first quarter as Fernando Valdivia found Jakori Clark for a 2-yard touchdown, 20-6.
South scored two more times in the opening frame, making it 35-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Both sides traded scores early in the second quarter, including Valdivia finding David Robinson Jr. for a 7-yard score, 42-13.
There would be four more touchdowns before the opening 24 minutes concluded.
South went into the break leading 62-19.
Capital’s final touchdown came from an 80-yard rushing touchdown by Valdivia, closing the gap to 62-26.
“He fought through adversity and kept rallying our boys to keep fighting,” Mason said of Valdivia. “We had a hard time scoring last year, but we put some points on the board.”
Parkersburg South ended the game by scoring 21 unanswered points, including a 6-yard touchdown by Kinzyn Lutchmansingh.
Capital will welcome Hurricane to Kanawha County next week. Parkersburg South will travel to Monongalia County and take on the University Hawks.
Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.